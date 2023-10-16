Tyson Plant Workers Discover Dead Body in Corn Shipment

Detectives are investigating after a “badly decomposed” body was found aboard a train that delivered corn to a Tyson plant in southwest Arkansas on Monday.

KSLA reported that the train arrived before dawn at a company facility near the community of Hope in Hempstead County.

Employees were unloading the shipment of corn on a train car at around 4:20 a.m. when what appeared to be a human arm was spotted in an unloading chute beneath the car.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office was immediately called to the scene.

KSLA reported, “Upon arrival, deputies opened the top of the grain car and found a human body wedged in the bottom of the empty car. After being unable to retrieve the body, the Red River Wrecker Service was called to assist.

“They gained access through the top of the car by lowering a cable through the car and moving a piece of metal out of the way.”

The CBS affiliate shared images on Facebook of investigators working the scene.

Police were able to remove the body, which was described as that of an adult male of an unknown age.

His body was “badly [de]composed,” according to those who were at the scene.

No identification was on the man when he was discovered.

The rail company said the train dropped off a shipment of beans in Mexico in the days before it was sent to Missouri.

In Missouri, the train was loaded with corn, then directed to the Tyson facility in Arkansas.

Tyson has not yet issued a statement on the discovery of the man’s body by its employees.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the man’s death.

A coroner with the Arkansas State Crime Lab will conduct an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death.

The state crime lab will also attempt to identify the man.

