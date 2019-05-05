SECTIONS
Health US News
Print

Tyson Recalls Massive Amount of Chicken After Multiple Customers Claim Injury While Eating

Tyson chicken packaged in the storerblfmr / Shutterstock(rblfmr / Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
Published May 4, 2019 at 5:06pm
Print

Almost 12 million pounds of frozen chicken is being recalled by Tyson Foods Inc., according to the Department of Agriculture.

The recall is classified as “Class I,” with a high health risk.

The recall covers chicken strip products, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The chicken “may be contaminated with extraneous materials,” according to a USDA statement posted on its website.

The chicken strips being recalled were sold between Oct. 1, 2018, and March 8, 2019, and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020, the USDA said.

TRENDING: Democratic Lawmaker Says Donald Trump Jr. Should Have Been ‘Aborted,’ Calls Him ‘Retarded’

Products being recalled have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the package.

The products were sold under the Tyson, Great Value, Hannaford, Spare Time and Food Lion brands, among others.

A full list of all products covered by the recalled was released.

Do food recalls scare you?

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the statement said.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it began investigating the chicken product after it received two consumer complaints.

There are now a total of six complaints, with injuries from metal products in the chicken being claimed in three cases.

RELATED: Fed Up Couple Drugs School Workers on Strike

Consumers who want to speak to someone about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

In January, Tyson recalled 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets after a report that rubber was found in the chicken, CNN reported.

Recalls are on the rise. A Public Interest Research Group report released earlier this year said food recalls rose by 10% from 2013 through 2018, according to Time.

Jaydee Hanson, policy director at the Center for Food Safety, said companies are more willing to recall food than in the past.

“You want things recalled before anybody dies. You want things recalled, ideally, before anybody’s sick. If companies think that the FDA and the USDA are looking over their shoulder, they’re going to do a better job,” Hanson said.

Another expert said that as the number of steps increase in the food distribution web, so do the chances for contamination.

“Fifty years ago you would have gotten lettuce from a farmer in your state, now it’s coming from California and Arizona on a much larger scale,” Matthew Jon Stasiewicz said.

Stasiewicz is an assistant professor of applied food safety at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“When you get food on a larger scale it’s not inherently any riskier, but if there’s a problem the potential harm is magnified,” Stasiewicz said.

The size of some recalls is vast.

In late 2018, about 12 million pounds of beef was ultimately recalled by JBS Tolleson, an Arizona-based meat company, after reports of salmonella that were linked to meat the company supplied to various retailers, according to Insider.com.

A salmonella outbreak also led to a recall of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks last summer, NPR reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Tyson Recalls Massive Amount of Chicken After Multiple Customers Claim Injury While Eating
New Poll Shows Biden with ‘Greater Than Expected’ Lead Over All Other Democrats
Americans Resoundingly Reject Democrats’ Idea of Lowering Voting Age in New Poll
Children from Philadelphia Islamic Center Issue Threat in Video, ‘We Will Chop Off Their Heads’
Pompeo: Maduro Was ‘Ready To Leave’ Venezuela Until Russia Intervened
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×