U.K. Pauses Giving Away Strategic Island After Trump Hits Leaders for 'Bowing to Wokeism'

With the potential of war drums beating a staccato tattoo in the background, Britain is pausing its plan to shift ownership of an island containing a major U.S. military base to Mauritius.

The Chagos Islands chain contains Diego Garcia, which the U.S. uses as a base for long-range bombers. Because of the island’s importance, President Donald Trump has been urging Britain to maintain ownership of the islands.

The transfer had been considered amid a vast American buildup of military forces in the Middle East that could be used if talks with Iran fail, leading to war between America and Iran.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration will “pause for thought” on moving legislation forward that would transfer ownership of the islands, according to Politico, which cited an unnamed “senior U.K. government official briefed on the plans.”

Long-term plans for the legislation were unclear. British conservatives oppose the transfer.

Trump recently called on Britain to scrap its plan.

“I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is ‘claiming’ Right, Title, and Interest to Diego Garcia, strategically located in the Indian Ocean,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years, but Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before. In our opinion, they are fictitious in nature,” he wrote.

Trump then explained that if Iran needs to be brought to heel, Diego Garcia is an essential piece of the military puzzle.

“Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime,” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that Iran could possibly attack Britian as well as other U.S. allies.

“Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease,” he wrote.

“This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally. We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them,” he wrote.

Trump closed with an urgent appeal.

“DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!” he posted.

Last year, as the Trump administration was building up its military strength in the Middle East for a potential confrontation with Iran, it put six B-2 bombers and four B-52 bombers on Diego Garcia, as noted by the War Zone.

The Jerusalem Post has called the island base “one of the most important operational hubs outside the borders of the United States.”

“The B2 stealth bombers are in the possession of the US Air Force exclusively, and no other country possesses such capabilities: an aircraft that can fly over 10,000 km. without being detected by radar, carry dozens of tons of precision ammunition, strike targets deep inside enemy territory, and return to its base – all in a single mission,” the report said.

“The distance from Iran to Diego Garcia is considerable, but it is not an obstacle: the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is capable of flying sorties of over 40 hours and can be refueled in the air as needed along the way,” the Jerusalem Post report noted.

