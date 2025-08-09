Share
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivers remarks as President Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
U.K. PM Implies Israel Should Kowtow to Hamas, Mike Huckabee Reminds Him How Brits Fought Nazis: 'Heard of Dresden?'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 9, 2025
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee offered British Prime Minister Keir Starmer a World War II history lesson when the leader called for Israel not to go forward with plans to occupy Gaza City.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will prepare for the takeover of Gaza City while ensuring the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said early Friday morning following an hours-long meeting of the security cabinet.

Starmer responded to the announcement, posting on social media, “The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately.”

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to the conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed,” he added.

“Together with our allies, we are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis,” Starmer said.

Huckabee replied to Starmer’s post, writing, “So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved? Did UK surrender to Nazis and drop food to them?”

“Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn’t food you dropped. If you had been PM then UK would be speaking German!” Huckabee asserted.

In a Friday morning interview on “Fox & Friends,” Huckabee elaborated, saying, “You’ve got the Brits out there complaining about humanitarian aid and the fact that they don’t like the way Israel is prosecuting the war.”

“I would remind the British to go back and look at their own history,” the ambassador continued. “At the end of World War II, they weren’t dropping food into Germany. They were dropping massive bombs. Just remember Dresden — over 25,000 civilians were killed in that bombing alone. And it wasn’t food that the British were sending into Germany.”

Hundreds of British heavy bombers conducted raids over multiple days, dropping incendiary explosives on the German city of Dresden in February 1945, killing an estimated 25,000 people and leveling the city, according to the National World War II Museum.

Netanyahu also likened the situation to World War II, telling Fox News host Bill Hemmer that the IDF avoiding going into certain parts of Gaza would be like the Allies occupying parts of Germany but agreeing not to go into Berlin, where significant elements of the Nazi army and leadership remained.

Netanyahu said the IDF will completely occupy the Gaza Strip and eventually turn it over to civilian governance “that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel.”

Hemmer questioned whether Israel’s plans to control the Gaza Strip as it did 20 years ago before pulling out in 2005 in a peace deal that only resulted in the territory becoming a base of operations for Hamas.

“Well, we don’t want to keep it,” Netanyahu answered.

“We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life,” he added. “That’s not possible with Hamas.”

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
