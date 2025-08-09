U.K. PM Implies Israel Should Kowtow to Hamas, Mike Huckabee Reminds Him How Brits Fought Nazis: 'Heard of Dresden?'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee offered British Prime Minister Keir Starmer a World War II history lesson when the leader called for Israel not to go forward with plans to occupy Gaza City.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will prepare for the takeover of Gaza City while ensuring the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said early Friday morning following an hours-long meeting of the security cabinet.

The Security Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister’s proposal for defeating Hamas. The IDF will prepare for taking control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside the combat zones. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 8, 2025

Starmer responded to the announcement, posting on social media, “The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately.”

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to the conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed,” he added.

“Together with our allies, we are working on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis,” Starmer said.

Huckabee replied to Starmer’s post, writing, “So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved? Did UK surrender to Nazis and drop food to them?”

“Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn’t food you dropped. If you had been PM then UK would be speaking German!” Huckabee asserted.

So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved? Did UK surrender to Nazis and drop food to them? Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn’t food you dropped. If you had been PM then UK would be speaking German! https://t.co/VpG2tAYvie — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 8, 2025

In a Friday morning interview on “Fox & Friends,” Huckabee elaborated, saying, “You’ve got the Brits out there complaining about humanitarian aid and the fact that they don’t like the way Israel is prosecuting the war.”

“I would remind the British to go back and look at their own history,” the ambassador continued. “At the end of World War II, they weren’t dropping food into Germany. They were dropping massive bombs. Just remember Dresden — over 25,000 civilians were killed in that bombing alone. And it wasn’t food that the British were sending into Germany.”

🚨JUST IN: Mike Huckabee COOKS critics on the “Starving Gaza” population “Can you tell me ANYWHERE in the history of the world where a country that was attacked in War, was excepted to feed the country that ATTACKED them.?” pic.twitter.com/39UHdbdu5c — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 8, 2025

Hundreds of British heavy bombers conducted raids over multiple days, dropping incendiary explosives on the German city of Dresden in February 1945, killing an estimated 25,000 people and leveling the city, according to the National World War II Museum.

The German city of Dresden lies in ruins after WW2. Up to 25,000 German citizens lost their lives during the four British raids over the city, under orders of Air Marshal Arthur Harris. 1945 pic.twitter.com/kET7l5OFuU — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) July 29, 2025

Netanyahu also likened the situation to World War II, telling Fox News host Bill Hemmer that the IDF avoiding going into certain parts of Gaza would be like the Allies occupying parts of Germany but agreeing not to go into Berlin, where significant elements of the Nazi army and leadership remained.

Netanyahu said the IDF will completely occupy the Gaza Strip and eventually turn it over to civilian governance “that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel.”

Hemmer questioned whether Israel’s plans to control the Gaza Strip as it did 20 years ago before pulling out in 2005 in a peace deal that only resulted in the territory becoming a base of operations for Hamas.

“Well, we don’t want to keep it,” Netanyahu answered.

‘WE INTEND TO’: Israeli prime minister @netanyahu tells FOX News’ @BillHemmer that Israel is aiming to take control of Gaza in order to liberate its people from the grips of Hamas and end the threat of the terror regime against his country. pic.twitter.com/lxQkYKHEB8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 7, 2025

“We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life,” he added. “That’s not possible with Hamas.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.