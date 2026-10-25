The U.S. Army Is the Most Powerful in the World - So Why Do Critics Say Their New Rifle Is a Dud?

The United States Army is facing criticism over the fielding of the M7 rifle, which is being replaced by the M8 carbine starting in December.

SIG won a ten-year contract to produce the Army’s Next-Generation Squad Weapons, a rifle and light machine gun designed to fire a new 6.8x51mm round, in 2022, Guns.com reported.

The M7 had drawn fire on social media for being too heavy for troops.

“Besides weighing 50% more than an M4, this POS is heavily overloaded with janky tacticool features, takes special ammo produced by one monopoly supplier, and falls to pieces under stress,” one post says.

“All it lacks to be a true exemplar of American tech is a QR code and frozen touch screen.”

The Army launched the NGSW program after the 2017 Small Arms Ammunition Configuration (SAAC) study, which validated a need for greater energy on target and reduced shooter error through advanced fire control.

It addressed limitations of existing 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm systems against protected and unprotected threats at extended ranges and is the first major rifle and automatic rifle fielding of this nature in roughly 65 years.

What do you think about the Army's choice of the M7 rifle? It's a necessary upgrade It should be replaced immediately It's a waste of taxpayer money Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's a necessary upgrade 0% (0 votes) It should be replaced immediately 38% (3 votes) It's a waste of taxpayer money 63% (5 votes)

The M7 weighed 9.8 pounds when equipped with a suppressor, had a 20-round magazine, a 13.5-inch barrel and could be equipped with an optical sight, according to ArmyRecognition.com.

The XM8 weighs 8.8 pounds with the suppressor, has a 25-round clip and an 11-inch barrel, according to the United States Army.

The NGSW program also includes the M250 light machine gun, intended to replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon in front-line infantry units.

“The XM8 Carbine is set to replace the M4A1 carbine for Soldiers in the Close Combat Force, beginning in FY27,” a Department of Defense spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The XM8 is approximately 3.5 inches shorter and over a pound lighter than its M7 predecessor, offering significant advantages on the modern battlefield.”

The M7 rifle was slated to replace the M4 carbine, a shorter version of the M16 assault rifle first fielded in the 1960s.

The M4 carbine replaced the World War II-vintage M3 “grease gun,” a submachine gun chambered for the .45 ACP cartridge.

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