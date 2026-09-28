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Chinese President Xi Jinping sits with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sits with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

U.S. and China Announce Major Deal to Wipe Away Tariffs After Trump-Xi Meeting

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2026 at 10:12am
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The United States and China announced massive tariff cuts Monday on a wide range of items from each nation.

Each country is cutting tariffs on $30 billion worth of products, for a total of $60 billion, according to CNBC.

Tariffs will be reduced on 77 products China sends into the U.S. China will reduce tariffs on 1,619 American products.

CNBC summarized the lists of products by noting that toys, sports equipment, and decorations for the Christmas season dominate the list of products coming to the U.S. from China.

Agricultural products take up much of the list that China will allow from the United States at lower tariffs.

Is this a good deal for the U.S.?

Monday’s announcement followed last week’s meetings between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tariff rates on more than 90 percent of the products on the lists would be at “most-favored-nation” levels, according to the Associated Press.

That means, in general, that nation-specific tariffs are removed, leaving only standard tariffs that are charged under World Trade Organization rules.

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U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement that the deal is a victory for Americans.

“As a direct result of the strong relationship between President Trump and President Xi, the United States and China, under the auspices of the new Board of Trade, have recommended $30 billion of trade in non-sensitive goods on each side that could benefit from more favorable tariff treatment in the future,” he said.

“From agricultural products to medical devices, President Trump is unlocking improved market access for about 30 percent of U.S. exports to China, while benefiting consumers with imports from China of household goods, toys, and other products that the United States generally does not import from other countries,” he continued.

“The Trump Administration will continue to pursue fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with China by ensuring compliance with commitments on agricultural and energy purchases, pursuing balanced trade in non-sensitive goods, and securing market access for American farmers, manufacturers, businesses, and workers.”

A White House fact sheet on trade with China said that China will import 10 million metric tons of coal from the U.S. in both 2027 and 2028.

“I think our farmers are going to be very happy — a lot of very positive things happened… Great things for both countries. It’s just been very, very productive,” Trump said of Xi’s visit, according to the White House.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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