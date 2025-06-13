The United States is reportedly expecting a “mass casualty response” if Israel bombs Iran’s nuclear facilities.

On Wednesday, the State Department ordered the departure of all nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

Further, it authorized nonessential personnel and family members to leave the Persian Gulf nations of Bahrain and Kuwait, which are also in the immediate vicinity of Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations” across the Persian Gulf region, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. The command “is monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East.”

President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter Thursday if a strike by Israel against Iran is imminent.

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” he responded. “Look, it’s very simple, not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Other than that, I want them to be successful.”

Trump noted he stopped a full-on war between India and Pakistan from breaking out, which he thought likely would have resulted in nuclear weapons being exchanged.

The implication seemed to be that there is still hope the Israeli strike against Iran may be averted.

President Trump on a possible Israeli strike against Iran: “I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen.” pic.twitter.com/qxjosyMPzt — CSPAN (@cspan) June 12, 2025

Axios reported Thursday that U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff warned Senate Republicans last week that “Iran could unleash a mass casualty response if Israel bombs their nuclear facilities, according to a U.S. official and a source with direct knowledge.”

Witkoff is preparing to meet Iranian representatives for a sixth round of nuclear talks on Sunday, but it could be the last time.

“Israeli officials say the Israel Defense Forces are on high alert. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been waiting for a green light from Trump to make his move,” Axios reported.

Following a missile and drone attack by Iran last fall, Israel launched air strikes targeting the Islamic regime’s missile and drone manufacturing facilities as well as its air defenses.

Additionally, Israel has greatly weakened Tehran-backed Hezbollah and Hamas’ ability to counterstrike in the event Israel targets Iran’s nuclear facilities.

So this window would be an opportune time for Israel to strike.

Israeli jets have been roaring overhead across the country all week, from the north to the south. Yet there are no reports of actual strikes. That points to one likely explanation. Preparations for a potential strike on Iran. Still, Trump’s tone suggests something else. If no… https://t.co/bfRryPdHti pic.twitter.com/DUlzfsKbMy — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 11, 2025

The New York Times reported that Iran’s weakened air defenses will allow “Israeli fighter jets to more safely launch a new mass attack, according to officials and analysts. If Israel waits too long, Iran might restore them, analysts said.”

Trump has demanded that Iran stop enriching uranium as part of any nuclear deal.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.02.25 06:05 PM EST pic.twitter.com/qXtScMZNYw — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 2, 2025

“Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” he posted on social media last week.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that Iran will not agree to stop enriching uranium, according to Axios.

“If they destroy our (nuclear facilities) with a bomb, they will be destroyed. All these capabilities are in our minds, and therefore, whatever they do, we will rebuild,” he said.

Axios further reported that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Gen. Hossein Salami said Thursday that Iran has selected its desired targets for attack.

“He stressed Iran’s response to any Israeli attack will be ‘more painful and more destructive’ [than] the two massive missile strikes against Israel last year,” the outlet said.

Israeli countermeasures allowed it to weather Iran’s missile strikes last year relatively unscathed.

But a U.S. official told Axios that Iran has ramped up its missile production to 50 per month, with the goal of overwhelming Israel’s missile defenses.

