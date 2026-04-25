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An HM Prison Service flag flies next to a Union Flag at HM Prison Pentonville in London, UK on Oct. 22, 2024.
An HM Prison Service flag flies next to a Union Flag at HM Prison Pentonville in London, UK on Oct. 22, 2024. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

U.S. Government Monitors as British Authorities Prosecute Christian Pastor Who Quoted John 3:16

 By Michael Austin  April 25, 2026 at 8:30am
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U.S. officials are concerned with the prosecution of a Northern Ireland pastor who allegedly violated British buffer zone laws while sharing the gospel.

Clive Johnson, 77, is accused of preaching a sermon on John 3:16 near the Causeway Hospital in Londonderry back in July 2024, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The pastor and grandfather of seven has been charged under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act, which forbids prayer and other advocacy activities near facilities that perform abortions.

Johnson could face £2,500 in fines, equivalent to roughly $3,400, and the prospect of a criminal record.

The Telegraph reported that Trump administration officials have been keeping a close watch on the prosecution of “thought criminals” in the United Kingdom.

They have especially watched the enforcement of buffer zone laws.

“The United States is still monitoring many buffer zone cases in the UK, as well as other acts of censorship throughout Europe,” a spokesman from the U.S. State Department told The Telegraph.

“The UK’s persecution of silent prayer represents not only an egregious violation of the fundamental right to free speech and religious liberty, but also a concerning departure from the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations,” he added.

The case of Johnson is indeed not the first time U.S. officials have expressed such concerns.

Vice President J.D. Vance said last year at a security conference in Munich, Germany, that the government of the United Kingdom has “placed the basic liberties of religious Britons” under threat, per a report from The Guardian.

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He discussed the case of Adam Smith-Connor, who had been charged with the “heinous crime of standing 50 meters from an abortion clinic and silently praying for three minutes, not obstructing anyone, not interacting with anyone, just silently praying on his own.”

Vance likewise denounced the Scottish government for handing out flyers to citizens “within so-called safe access zones, warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law.”

Ahead of his next hearing, Johnson issued a video on social media thanking those who have stood alongside him.

“I just want to take the opportunity to thank you, to say how very much I have appreciated the support, the encouragement, your prayers, your letters, your texts,” the pastor said.

“It’s all of the Lord’s people who are involved in seeking to turn back the tide,” he added.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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