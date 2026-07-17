U.S. Hammers Iran with 'Major' Attacks During Trump's Primetime Address

American airstrikes pounded Iran on Thursday night as President Donald Trump was addressing the nation.

“Today at 9:40 p.m. ET, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed its latest major wave of strikes against Iran,” CENTCOM posted on X. That puts the end of the attacks during Trump’s address in which he spoke about election integrity.

“U.S. forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities,” CENTCOM posted.

“This was the sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes against Iran,” the post said.

“At the Commander in Chief’s direction, CENTCOM is further degrading Iranian military capabilities and holding Iran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping,” the post said, noting that the U.S. has 50,000 troops in the Middle East.

After reportedly being targeted earlier this week during U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s Chabahar maritime control tower, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has released an image showing the structure collapsing during today’s latest wave of strikes. Based on the duration and scope of… https://t.co/awqZdL2KdS pic.twitter.com/SXQ9F0y40k — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 17, 2026

The account OSINT defender noted one bit of destruction called out by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“After reportedly being targeted earlier this week during U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s Chabahar maritime control tower, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has released an image showing the structure collapsing during today’s latest wave of strikes,” the post said.

“Based on the duration and scope of today’s operations, this appears to have been the most extensive and intense day of the renewed U.S. air campaign against Iran,” the post added.

US forces struck a key Iranian road bridge connecting Bandar Abbas to other cities further inland, dropping it into the Shur River. pic.twitter.com/PI7oudXRPN — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 16, 2026



The Times of Israel noted that Iran admits the U.S. is causing havoc with its power grid.

Iran’s energy ministry asked residents to turn off air conditioners in peak hours “to help ensure a stable electricity supply in the southern provinces, which are currently facing extreme heat and attacks on electricity supply facilities.”

First footage showing the damage at the Kahurestan Bridge in Bandar Khamir, southern Iran. This is a highly strategic artery connecting the coastal Hormozgan province to Iran’s central regions and major logistics hubs. The network is crumbling in real-time. pic.twitter.com/60Oc5EMlbQ — سيف الدرعي| Saif alderei (@saif_aldareei) July 17, 2026

America’s airstrikes hit bridges in the latest attacks, according to the Associated Press.

Iran reported seven people were killed in an attack on Bandar Khamir, which is a coastal city along the Strait of Hormuz.

The Associated Press suggested the strikes have the goal of cutting off Bandar Abbas, Iran’s major port, from highways leading to the interior of Iran.

Iran said six bridges were hit in the latest round of attacks, according to The Guardian.

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