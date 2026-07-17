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President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 16, 2026.
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 16, 2026. (Saul Loeb - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

U.S. Hammers Iran with 'Major' Attacks During Trump's Primetime Address

 By Jack Davis  July 17, 2026 at 5:56am
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American airstrikes pounded Iran on Thursday night as President Donald Trump was addressing the nation.

“Today at 9:40 p.m. ET, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed its latest major wave of strikes against Iran,” CENTCOM posted on X. That puts the end of the attacks during Trump’s address in which he spoke about election integrity.

“U.S. forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities,” CENTCOM posted.

“This was the sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes against Iran,” the post said.

“At the Commander in Chief’s direction, CENTCOM is further degrading Iranian military capabilities and holding Iran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping,” the post said, noting that the U.S. has 50,000 troops in the Middle East.

The account OSINT defender noted one bit of destruction called out by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“After reportedly being targeted earlier this week during U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s Chabahar maritime control tower, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has released an image showing the structure collapsing during today’s latest wave of strikes,” the post said.

“Based on the duration and scope of today’s operations, this appears to have been the most extensive and intense day of the renewed U.S. air campaign against Iran,” the post added.


The Times of Israel noted that Iran admits the U.S. is causing havoc with its power grid.

Related:
Breaking: Two US Service Members Killed in Iranian Strike on Air Base

Iran’s energy ministry asked residents to turn off air conditioners in peak hours “to help ensure a stable electricity supply in the southern provinces, which are currently facing extreme heat and attacks on electricity supply facilities.”

America’s airstrikes hit bridges in the latest attacks, according to the Associated Press.

Iran reported seven people were killed in an attack on Bandar Khamir, which is a coastal city along the Strait of Hormuz.

The Associated Press suggested the strikes have the goal of cutting off Bandar Abbas, Iran’s major port, from highways leading to the interior of Iran.

Iran said six bridges were hit in the latest round of attacks, according to The Guardian.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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