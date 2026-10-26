U.S. Marine Arrested in Japan, Charged with 'Heinous Crime'

A U.S. Marine will go to trial in Japan after he was indicted in connection with the murder of a Japanese woman.

Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is stationed at Futenma Air Station, is being held by Japanese authorities in connection with the death of Anna Yagi, 39, according to CBS News.

Ballard was indicted on charges of murder and robbery.

Japanese media outlet NHK said Ballard is accused of strangling the victim with a telephone cord, according to NBC News.

He is also accused of stealing the woman’s backpack, which included her wallet, the report added, citing the Naha District Public Prosecutors’ Office.

US Marine indicted for allegedly robbing and murdering woman in Okinawa https://t.co/ttDpxJAcxD https://t.co/i3vrgAljfd — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2026

The incident triggered protests in Okinawa and Tokyo.

Ballard denied wrongdoing when he was initially detained, but Japanese media reported that he has since made statements suggesting some connection to the incident, CBS News reported.

Okinawa is home to thousands of U.S. service members, whose alleged off-base misconduct — including rape, drunk driving, and other crimes — has prompted calls for restrictions.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said her government lodged a protest with the United States after Ballard’s arrest, seeking “full cooperation with the investigation” and “strict discipline among U.S. military personnel,” according to CBS News.

Do you believe the indictment of a U.S. Marine will impact future military relations with Japan? Yes, it will create tension No, relations will remain stable Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it will create tension 33% (16 votes) No, relations will remain stable 55% (27 votes) Not sure 12% (6 votes)

“The occurrence of such a heinous crime is extremely regrettable,” Takaichi said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that after the incident, the off-base rules for U.S. service members will be reviewed, according to CBS News.

“We plan to hold discussions including whether the existing rules are effectively functioning,” Motegi said, adding “matters such as patrols and curfew management” would be key areas for discussion.

Rules were revised in 2024 after multiple incidents, banning U.S. service members from drinking in public between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. or visiting bars during those hours.

A month-long curfew was put in place after Ballard’s arrest.

CBS News noted that in Japan, more than 99 percent of individuals indicted on crimes are eventually convicted.

About 70 percent of the 54,000 U.S. troops based in Japan are in Okinawa.

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