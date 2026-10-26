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Helicopters and V-22 Ospreys are seen parked on the tarmac near buildings at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, on Oct. 9, 2026.
Helicopters and V-22 Ospreys are seen parked on the tarmac near buildings at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, on Oct. 9, 2026. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

U.S. Marine Arrested in Japan, Charged with 'Heinous Crime'

 By Jack Davis  October 26, 2026 at 6:40am
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A U.S. Marine will go to trial in Japan after he was indicted in connection with the murder of a Japanese woman.

Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, who is stationed at Futenma Air Station, is being held by Japanese authorities in connection with the death of Anna Yagi, 39, according to CBS News.

Ballard was indicted on charges of murder and robbery.

Japanese media outlet NHK said Ballard is accused of strangling the victim with a telephone cord, according to NBC News.

He is also accused of stealing the woman’s backpack, which included her wallet, the report added, citing the Naha District Public Prosecutors’ Office.

The incident triggered protests in Okinawa and Tokyo.

Ballard denied wrongdoing when he was initially detained, but Japanese media reported that he has since made statements suggesting some connection to the incident, CBS News reported.

Okinawa is home to thousands of U.S. service members, whose alleged off-base misconduct — including rape, drunk driving, and other crimes — has prompted calls for restrictions.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said her government lodged a protest with the United States after Ballard’s arrest, seeking “full cooperation with the investigation” and “strict discipline among U.S. military personnel,” according to CBS News.

Do you believe the indictment of a U.S. Marine will impact future military relations with Japan?

“The occurrence of such a heinous crime is extremely regrettable,” Takaichi said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that after the incident, the off-base rules for U.S. service members will be reviewed, according to CBS News.

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“We plan to hold discussions including whether the existing rules are effectively functioning,” Motegi said, adding “matters such as patrols and curfew management” would be key areas for discussion.

Rules were revised in 2024 after multiple incidents, banning U.S. service members from drinking in public between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. or visiting bars during those hours.

A month-long curfew was put in place after Ballard’s arrest.

CBS News noted that in Japan, more than 99 percent of individuals indicted on crimes are eventually convicted.

About 70 percent of the 54,000 U.S. troops based in Japan are in Okinawa.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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