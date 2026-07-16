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President Donald Trump speaks, flanked by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during a roundtable discussion on his "no tax on tips" policy at the AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks, flanked by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during a roundtable discussion on his "no tax on tips" policy at the AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

U.S. Mint Begins Producing Coins Featuring Trump's Face

 By Jack Davis  July 16, 2026 at 6:04am
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The U.S. Mint has begun producing coins with the image of President Donald Trump upon them, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Bessent posted on X.

“Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all,” he posted.

The coin features Trump’s face on the front next to the words “In God We Trust.” The coin reads, “Liberty 1776-2026,” and the reverse shows the seal of the United States.

The coin, now in production, will be available in the fall, a Treasury Department representative said, according to CBS News.

Would you like to get one of these coins?

The coin is made from non-precious metals and will have a “gold-like finish,” the representative added.

The administration based its issuance of the coin featuring a living president on a 2020 law covering celebrations of America’s 250th birthday.

A Treasury Department representative said the law allowed it to issue $1 coins “with designs emblematic of the United States Semiquincentennial during the one-year period beginning January 1, 2026.”

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There is a precedent for the coin, according to ABC News.

In 1926 — the 150th year of American independence — a half-dollar coin was struck bearing a silhouette of President Calvin Coolidge along with a bust of President George Washington.

ABC News noted that the Trump coin comes as the president is putting his stamp on more of Americans’ money.

Paper currency printed this year will have Trump’s signature above that of Bessent.

That is a first for any president. The new bills will go into circulation in the fall.

Trump said appearing on a coin was “very unusual, but I was honored by it,” according to PBS.

He said it was “very cute they gave me a coin.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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