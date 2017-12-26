The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

U.S. Navy Gives Explanation for Odd Tweet About Julian Assange

By Erin Coates
December 26, 2017 at 11:54am

Print

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s Twitter account was the subject of a lot of discussion early this week.

On Sunday evening, Assange’s official Twitter account mysteriously vanished from all social media platforms, before re-activating just as mysteriously Christmas morning.

Whether Twitter or Assange deleted the account is still unclear, but the account resurfaced with a Christmas themed message for his followers.

The oddities continued when, early Christmas morning,” the U.S. Navy inadvertently tweeted Assange’s name in quotation marks.

TRENDING: Jeff Flake Calls Trump Rallies ‘Spasms Of A Dying Party,’ then James Woods Sets Him Straight

The Navy explained that it was an “inadvertent keystroke” that “caused the trending term ‘Julian Assange’ to be tweeted.” A follow up tweet read, “The inadvertent tweet was sent during routine monitoring of trending topics.”

Julian Assange was on the trending topics list on Twitter because of the disappearance of his account.

In response, the official account of Wikileaks confirmed that Assange’s “physical situation at the embassy remains unaltered.”

Since then, two accounts have emerged on Twitter claiming to be Assange with the same profile picture and banner. One, the original account that disappeared and then reappeared, and the other, with the user name @TheRealJulian that claims that the other Twitter account is controlled by the CIA.

RELATED: Trump Thanks the Law Enforcement Protecting Him On Christmas by Reaching into His Own Wallet

Neither account has the blue verified tick badge used by Twitter to verify the accounts of high profile public figures.

It is still unclear which Julian Assange is the real one, and why his account disappeared on Christmas Eve.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Christmas, tweet, U.S. Navy, Wikileaks

By: Erin Coates on December 26, 2017 at 11:54am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Joe Scarborough, Nikki Haley

‘Mob Boss’ Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point [Video]

Erin Coates

Rosie O'Donnell, Franklin Graham

‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

Michael Bastasch

Alaskan oil rig

With the Stroke of a Pen, Trump Claims Victory in the Decades-Long Battle Over Alaskan Oil

Erin Coates

Cast of The Sound of Music

‘Sound of Music’ Actress Dead on Christmas Eve, Tweet From ‘Gretl’ Tells Us All We Need to Know

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Erin Coates

Report: The FBI Admits It Can’t Find Evidence that the Trump Campaign Colluded with Russia

Erin Coates

Barry Manilow, Donald Trump

Barry Manilow Suggests He May Run Against Trump in 2020, and He Already has a Campaign Slogan

Robert Donachie

The Kennedys and Sen. Elizabeth Warren

A Relative of JFK May Join Elizabeth Warren in Challenging Trump in 2020

Recently Posted