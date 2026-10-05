U.S. Quickly Pulls All B-1 Bombers from U.K. Base in Wake of Terror Threat

Days after several men were arrested in connection with a plot against American bombers stationed at a British air base, the United States withdrew all of the B-1 bombers from the base.

Twelve B-1 bombers were withdrawn from RAF Fairford due to new threats about a plot brewed by Iran to attack the base, according to The New York Times, which cited sources it did not name.

The report said some planes flew out before their refueling tankers would take off. At least three planes reached a base in South Dakota on Sunday.

U.S. officials did not offer any details about the suspected plot.

The US is pulling all B-1 bombers out of the UK after a massive terror plot targeting our military. All 6 suspects were released on bail—including a UK-Iranian national.

Our allies can’t even secure their own country. Total disgrace.

Protect our troops! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/6CvnzdPxyW — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 4, 2026

One U.S. official said the new alert was connected to a past warning, but in the 24 hours before the planes were evacuated, there was heightened urgency.

Do you believe the UK government is adequately protecting American military assets? Yes, they are doing enough No, more should be done Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they are doing enough 1% (1 vote) No, more should be done 92% (78 votes) Unsure 7% (6 votes)

Last week, British officials arrested five men near the base in white vans, although authorities did not find explosives in their vehicles. All five were released on bail.

A British-Iranian national was detained Thursday in connection with potential acts of terrorism.

In July, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said that allowing the United States to use the base would mean punishment for Britain.

In September, intelligence agencies warned that RAF Fairford was the likely target of a coalescing plot.

Britain has “strong indications” that Iran was involved in a suspected plot targeting the base, Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham said Wednesday, according to Air Force Times.

All B-1 Bombers Returning to U.S. From U.K. Base

Withdrawal comes amid security concerns around base where several suspects were arrested last week in connection with suspected plot https://t.co/DOqWraihI1 — Giovanni Staunovo🛢 (@staunovo) October 5, 2026

“All U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States,” the Pentagon and U.S. European Command said in statements to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

“The Airmen that operate America’s bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities — including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States — anywhere, anytime,” the statement read.

The peak deployment at RAF Fairford reached about 18 B-1 bombers and half a dozen B-52s.

The B-52s were withdrawn some time ago.

The U.S. has fighter aircraft stationed at RAF Lakenheath, which has F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighters. RAF Mildenhall hosts KC-135 tankers of the 100th Air Refueling Wing.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.