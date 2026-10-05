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Munitions sit beside Runway 27 as a Rockwell B1 Lancer heavy bomber departs for home at RAF Fairford on Oct. 4, 2026, in Fairford, United Kingdom.
Munitions sit beside Runway 27 as a Rockwell B1 Lancer heavy bomber departs for home at RAF Fairford on Oct. 4, 2026, in Fairford, United Kingdom. (David Bown / Getty Images)

U.S. Quickly Pulls All B-1 Bombers from U.K. Base in Wake of Terror Threat

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2026 at 9:35am
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Days after several men were arrested in connection with a plot against American bombers stationed at a British air base, the United States withdrew all of the B-1 bombers from the base.

Twelve B-1 bombers were withdrawn from RAF Fairford due to new threats about a plot brewed by Iran to attack the base, according to The New York Times, which cited sources it did not name.

The report said some planes flew out before their refueling tankers would take off. At least three planes reached a base in South Dakota on Sunday.

U.S. officials did not offer any details about the suspected plot.

One U.S. official said the new alert was connected to a past warning, but in the 24 hours before the planes were evacuated, there was heightened urgency.

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Last week, British officials arrested five men near the base in white vans, although authorities did not find explosives in their vehicles. All five were released on bail.

A British-Iranian national was detained Thursday in connection with potential acts of terrorism.

In July, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said that allowing the United States to use the base would mean punishment for Britain.

In September, intelligence agencies warned that RAF Fairford was the likely target of a coalescing plot.

Britain has “strong indications” that Iran was involved in a suspected plot targeting the base, Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham said Wednesday, according to Air Force Times.

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“All U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States,” the Pentagon and U.S. European Command said in statements to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

“The Airmen that operate America’s bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities — including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States — anywhere, anytime,” the statement read.

The peak deployment at RAF Fairford reached about 18 B-1 bombers and half a dozen B-52s.

The B-52s were withdrawn some time ago.

The U.S. has fighter aircraft stationed at RAF Lakenheath, which has F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighters. RAF Mildenhall hosts KC-135 tankers of the 100th Air Refueling Wing.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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