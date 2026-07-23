U.S. Ramps Up Campaign Against Iran by Turning to a New Weapon

B-1 bombers have returned to the sky over Iran as the United States seeks to pound Iran into releasing its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

The B-1 was used Tuesday in strikes on Iran, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Those missions were the first time the long-range bomber was used since fighting resumed with Iran, according to Axios.

The B-1, designed to replace the B-52, has unique capabilities. It can carry two dozen 2,000-pound bombs or dozens of cruise missiles, the largest payload of any U.S. bomber.

The B-1 is also designed to be supersonic at low altitudes.

U.S. deploys B-1 bomber as attacks on Iran intensify https://t.co/r1jiozjr7J — Axios (@axios) July 23, 2026

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The B-1 that attacked Iran flew from a base in the United Kingdom, Axios reported.

The use of the B-1 came as President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing his options, hoping that talks with Iran produce more than they did before or launching a major military action.

The B-1 was used early in the war, according to U.S. Central Command.

“U.S. B-1 bombers take off to support Operation Epic Fury, March 1, 2026,” CENTCOM said in a post on its website showing a B-1 taking off from an undisclosed location.

The B-1 has been in service for 41 years, as noted by U.S. Strategic Command, which called it “the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force, rapidly delivering massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, on demand.”

“For decades, the B-1 has been the foundation of our long-range strike capability,” Lt. Col. Brian Guyette, 28th Bomb Squadron commander, said.

The first B-1 went into service in 1985.

“The B-1 is an incredible aircraft. It brings unmatched versatility and firepower to the fight,” Lt. Col. Ryan Stillwell, 9th Bomb Squadron commander, said. “Here at the 9th, we’ve demonstrated the B-1’s ability to rapidly deliver munitions across the globe, consistently showing up for our allies and partners.”

“The B-1’s ability to deploy quickly, operate at supersonic speeds and carry the largest conventional payload makes it inherently unpredictable to adversaries and a flexible combat asset,” he said.

“Whether it’s integrating with our allies or responding to our adversaries, the B-1 enables a forward presence alongside critical strategic reach. Our adversaries never know when or where a B-1 will show up, but they all know exactly what it can do when it does,” he continued.

U.S.-based B-1s were used in 2025 to hit targets in Syria and Iraq.

“When it comes to penetrating enemy defenses and delivering the final blow before coming right back home again, there is no aircraft or crews finer than the B-1 and the Airmen that support them,” Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing commander, said.

“With in-flight refueling and advanced targeting capabilities, we can ensure bombs hit their target and aircrews return safely, all without the need for forward basing. It’s a proven model; our adversaries know it, and our Airmen demonstrate it. The B-1 has always been and remains a testament to the dominance of U.S. airpower,” he said.

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