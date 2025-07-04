U.S. Restaurants Ask Trump for 'Targeted Relief' Amid Fierce Crackdown

Restaurants are asking President Donald Trump to not carry about mass deportations of their workers.

On Thursday, Axios obtained a letter to the president written by National Restaurant Association CEO Michelle Korsmo asking for “targeted relief” for that industry.

On June 12, Trump acknowledged via Truth Social that deportations were impacting farmers, the hotel industry, and the leisure industry.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump wrote.

“We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!” the president ended his post saying.

Now, Korsmo is asking Trump for that mentality towards her industry.

“As you recognize, the workforce challenges facing farms and hotels also extend to the restaurant industry,” the letter reads.

“Restaurant operators, farms, and hotels rely on longtime, law-abiding workers in order to better serve our national food and hospitality supply chain.” Korsmo said in trying to make her case.

The CEO asks Trump to “partner with our industry to implement targeted workforce solutions.”

She hopes the administration will “consider deferred action with work authorization on a select basis for long-serving employees who pass background checks, pay taxes, and meet rigorous vetting standards.”

According to Bloomberg’s coverage of the letter, one in three restaurant managers say that can’t get enough staff for demand with 77 percent saying they are having trouble hiring and retaining a workforce.

What should Trump do here?

Note Korsmo’s language. She calls these workers “law-abiding.” If you are in the country illegally, you are, by your very presence in the country, not law-abiding.

Korsmo is asking for an exception, hoping Trump will extend the same level of sympathy he did in June.

The restaurant owners should not have put themselves in this position in the first place by hiring illegal immigrant workers.

The same goes for any other sector now pleading with Trump not to drop the hammer.

The logic doesn’t hold up. We would not grant sympathy to a business that built itself via fraud or doing work that does not meet safety standards. We would cheer its downfall and shame those people for not conducting themselves more honestly.

How is this any exception?

