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A MEA commercial airplane is flying above the smoke after an IDF airstrike on March 17, 2026, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A MEA commercial airplane is flying above the smoke after an IDF airstrike on March 17, 2026, in Beirut, Lebanon. (Adri Salido / Getty Images)

U.S. Set to Send Israel 40,000 'Hammer' Bombs After Biden Banned Transfer

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2026 at 8:19am
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The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval for a massive arms sale to Israel that includes bombs former President Joe Biden refused to send.

The $2.8 billion package includes thousands of 2,000-pound bombs, according to a U.S. official familiar with the sale, according to The Times of Israel.

The 2,000-pound bombs are used often in Lebanon and Gaza, and are criticized by some human rights groups for causing widespread damage in urban areas.

In 2024, as Israel was fighting Hamas in Gaza, Biden paused a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs because he was worried about civilian casualties. Shipments resumed when President Donald Trump took office.

As reported by The Washington Post, the deal will send 20,000 MK-84 and 20,000 BLU-117 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

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An additional 20,000 I-2000 Penetrator warheads will be shipped.

All told, The Washington Post reported, this is the largest military sale in recent years.

A White House official said, “All foreign arms sales are moving through the appropriate process. We do not comment on pending sales.”

“They do like to use them a lot when they’re trying to target any building,” Trevor Ball, a former explosive-ordnance-disposal technician for the Army, said of Israel.

“If Hezbollah or whoever is in a building, an MK-84 will bring down the whole building,” he said.

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The MK-84 was nicknamed the “hammer” in the first Gulf War.

An MK-84 sends fragments for thousands of feet and can tear through metal and destroy layers of concrete.

Congress has been informally informed of the arms deal. The deal must clear committees in both chambers of Congress and win approval in the House and Senate.

In January, the U.S. approved a deal worth $6.7 billion, as noted by The Times of Israel.

As part of the deal, the U.S. agreed to send Israel 30 Apache attack helicopters and 3,250 light tactical vehicles. The helicopters amounted to about $3.8 billion in the package.

At the time, the State Department said the package would “enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend Israel’s borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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