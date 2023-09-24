UAW Strike: Biden Races to 'Join the Picket Line' After Trump's Announced Detroit Visit

To former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden is not only “Sleepy Joe” and “Crooked Joe.” He’s also Copycat Joe.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump mocked Biden for announcing on Friday that he would show up on a United Auto Workers picket line — three days after word emerged that Trump would appear in Detroit this week to join the auto workers and other union members instead of appearing at the Republican presidential primary debate.

“Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them, & help then out,” Trump wrote.

Of course, Trump could not leave it at that as he doubled down on his contention that Biden’s push for electric cars will ultimately benefit the Chinese auto industry far more than American workers.

“Actually, Crooked Joe sold them down the river with his ridiculous all Electric Car Hoax. This wasn’t Biden’s idea, he can’t put two sentences together. It was the idea of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, & Communists who control him and who, in so doing, are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!” Trump wrote.

“Within 3 years, all of these cars will be made in China. That’s what Sleepy Joe wants, because China pays him and his family a FORTUNE. He is a Manchurian Candidate.”

It’s a copycat league! Biden announced he will join striking auto workers in Michigan on the picket line AFTER TRUMP SAID HE WAS DOING IT. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Good news is this helps the cause of the workers. — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) September 23, 2023

Trump then continued his push for the UAW to support him in the 2024 presidential election.

“If the UAW ‘leadership’ doesn’t ENDORSE me, and if I don’t win the Election, the Autoworkers are ‘toast,’ with our great truckers to follow. Crooked Joe Biden is the most Corrupt and Incompetent President in the history of the USA. If he is able to gather the energy to show up, tell him to go to the Southern Border instead, & to leave the Car Industry alone!” Trump wrote.

On Friday, Biden announced he would be supporting the union workers in person.

“Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs,” Biden’s official account posted on X, the platformer formerly known as Twitter.

Biden is a copycat. Trump had already announced he was going to forgo the second debate in order to join the union workers.https://t.co/r75QXNsj40 — Denise Cowdrick (@livelovejoke47) September 22, 2023

On Tuesday, before Biden decided to follow Trump’s lead, Politico noted that Trump had out-maneuvered Biden.

Trump “boxed Biden in. It was kinda genius,” the article quoted a “union adviser” as saying.

It quoted an unnamed Democratic strategist as saying “Trump scooped us.”

“Now if we announce we’re going, it looks like we’re just going because of Trump,” a national Democratic strategist who was not named told Politico. “We waited too long. That’s the challenge.”

Politico also noted that to date, White House efforts to intervene in the dispute have been rebuffed by the union.

According to The Associated Press, Trump’s trip will also include a prime-time speech that will duel with the 9 p.m. start of the second GOP primary debate, which is taking place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Days before Biden made his announcement, The New York Times, citing a source it did not name, said that Trump’s plans included an address to 500 union workers, who will include members of other trades as well as the auto industry. The report further stated that a visit to a picket line was also under consideration but may fall victim to logistical and security issues.

