President Joe Biden, left; former President Donald Trump, right.
President Joe Biden, pictured left speaking to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on Friday in Washington, is heading to Detroit on Wednesday to support the striking United Auto Workers. Former President Donald Trump, right, mocked Biden for the move as simply following Trump's lead. Trump is pictured speaking Sept. 15 to the Concerned Women for America Action Committee in Washington. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

UAW Strike: Biden Races to 'Join the Picket Line' After Trump's Announced Detroit Visit

 By Jack Davis  September 24, 2023 at 4:40am
To former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden is not only “Sleepy Joe” and “Crooked Joe.” He’s also Copycat Joe.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump mocked Biden for announcing on Friday that he would show up on a United Auto Workers picket line — three days after word emerged that Trump would appear in Detroit this week to join the auto workers and other union members instead of appearing at the Republican presidential primary debate.

“Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them, & help then out,” Trump wrote.

Of course, Trump could not leave it at that as he doubled down on his contention that Biden’s push for electric cars will ultimately benefit the Chinese auto industry far more than American workers.

“Actually, Crooked Joe sold them down the river with his ridiculous all Electric Car Hoax. This wasn’t Biden’s idea, he can’t put two sentences together. It was the idea of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, & Communists who control him and who, in so doing, are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!” Trump wrote.

“Within 3 years, all of these cars will be made in China. That’s what Sleepy Joe wants, because China pays him and his family a FORTUNE. He is a Manchurian Candidate.”

Trump then continued his push for the UAW to support him in the 2024 presidential election.

Do you believe Biden’s Detroit visit is an attempt to upstage Trump?

“If the UAW ‘leadership’ doesn’t ENDORSE me, and if I don’t win the Election, the Autoworkers are ‘toast,’ with our great truckers to follow. Crooked Joe Biden is the most Corrupt and Incompetent President in the history of the USA. If he is able to gather the energy to show up, tell him to go to the Southern Border instead, & to leave the Car Industry alone!” Trump wrote.

On Friday, Biden announced he would be supporting the union workers in person.

“Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs,” Biden’s official account posted on X, the platformer formerly known as Twitter.

On Tuesday, before Biden decided to follow Trump’s lead, Politico noted that Trump had out-maneuvered Biden.

Trump “boxed Biden in. It was kinda genius,” the article quoted a “union adviser” as saying.

It quoted an unnamed Democratic strategist as saying “Trump scooped us.”

“Now if we announce we’re going, it looks like we’re just going because of Trump,” a national Democratic strategist who was not named told Politico. “We waited too long. That’s the challenge.”

Politico also noted that to date, White House efforts to intervene in the dispute have been rebuffed by the union.

According to The Associated Press, Trump’s trip will also include a prime-time speech that will duel with the 9 p.m. start of the second GOP primary debate, which is taking place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Days before Biden made his announcement, The New York Times, citing a source it did not name, said that Trump’s plans included an address to 500 union workers, who will include members of other trades as well as the auto industry.  The report further stated that a visit to a picket line was also under consideration but may fall victim to logistical and security issues.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




UAW Strike: Biden Races to 'Join the Picket Line' After Trump's Announced Detroit Visit
