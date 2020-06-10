The University of California, Los Angeles placed a lecturer on leave last week after he reportedly said in a email that he would not “give black students special treatment.”

Accounting lecturer Gordon Klein’s classes “have been reassigned to other faculty,” the UCLA Anderson School of Management said in a statement.

It is unclear what was requested of Klein, but a petition on Change.org claims a student asked Klein for accommodation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The University of California, Los Angeles placed a lecturer on leave last week after he allegedly refused to “give black students special treatment” in an email to a student.

The UCLA Anderson School of Management said in a statement that accounting lecturer Gordon Klein’s classes “have been reassigned to other faculty,” according to NBC News.

Klein was apparently responding to a request to make accommodations for black students in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

Klein has said that he was following his direct supervisor’s orders when he refused a request to postpone an exam, NBC reported.

TRENDING: Rioter Douses Police Officer, Sets Him on Fire as Unrest Spreads Across Globe

An email obtained by the Washington Free Beacon purports to show that UCLA Anderson School of Management diversity committee chairman Professor Judson Caskey pushed professors to refrain from changing final exam plans.

“If students ask for accommodations such as assignment delays or exam cancellations, I strongly encourage you to follow the normal procedures (accommodations from the [Center for Accessible Education] office, death/illness in the family, religious observance, etc.),” Caskey wrote in a June 1 email, the Free Beacon reported.

A Change.org petition, reportedly organized by students, called for Klein to be removed from his position and cited an email allegedly sent by the lecturer.

Klein did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation as to whether he wrote the email, but he did not challenge the veracity of the email to NBC.

“Thanks for your suggestion in your email below that I give black students special treatment, given the tragedy in Minnesota,” the email attributed to Klein says, according to the petition and a screenshot from a Twitter user.

THIS IS AN EMAIL REPLY FROM PROFESSOR GORDON KLEIN WHO TEACHES AT THE UCLA ANDERSON SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT. SIGN THE PETITION TO GET HIS ASS FIRED!!!: https://t.co/1zAq07zDHV pic.twitter.com/BnqnFelmjn — 🕊 (@gabrielitaa___) June 3, 2020

“Do you know the names of the classmates that are black? How can I identify them since we’ve been having online classes only? Are there any students that may be of mixed parentage, such as half black-half Asian? What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half? Also, do you have any idea if any students are from Minneapolis?” Klein allegedly wrote.

The email continued: “I assume that they probably are especially devastated as well. I am thinking that a white student from there might be possibly even more devastated by this, especially because some might think that they’re racist even if they are not.”

“My TA is from Minneapolis, so if you don’t know, I can probably ask her,” the email allegedly added. “Can you guide me on how you think I should achieve a ‘no-harm’ outcome since our sole course grade is from a final exam only?”

RELATED: Harvard Professor Charged with Lying About Ties to Wuhan Lab

“One last thing strikes me,” the email concluded. “Remember that MLK famously said that people should not be evaluated based on the ‘color of their skin.’ Do you think that your request would run afoul of MLK’s admonition?”

The petition against Klein lists a number of email addresses for faculty and administrators at UCLA, pushing those who sign the petition to also email these people and demand that Klein be fired.

Should this professor have been put on leave? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 17% (1 Votes) 83% (5 Votes)

The petition, which had garnered over 20,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning, also called for “your support in having Professor Klein’s professorship terminated for his extremely insensitive, dismissive, and woefully racist response to his students’ request for empathy and compassion during a time of civil unrest.”

“The killing of George Floyd displayed a brutality that was so casual and so cruel, it reflected an utter dehumanization of Black life. It is understandable, then, that students nationwide — especially Black students — are struggling to focus on their educations when there is massive sociopolitical unrest that concerns both them and the future of their plight in this country,” the petition said.

UCLA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.