Behind the grins there were some grimaces when the University of Connecticut’s national championship basketball team visited the White House last year, according to center Donovan Clingan.

The team made the traditional visit on May 26, where President Joe Biden gushed over the team’s achievements.

In comments made on Caleb Feemster’s podcast, Clingan said there was a side the public and the cameras never saw, according to TownHall.

“Last year, after winning our national championship we went to the White House and took a picture with Joe Biden, team picture,” Clingan said.

“Joe Biden talked to us for about three minutes, and then right after that he asked us for a picture again,” he said.

Joe Biden’s age is his superpower.

Clingan indicated that the experience of seeing Biden was disconcerting.

“He completely ignored Coach Hurley. Really couldn’t understand what he was saying. And then he was like, ‘Alright, let’s grab a picture,'” Clingan said.

Biden’s mental competency has been a major concern, especially since a February report from special counsel Robert Hur emerged.

The report noted one reason Biden was not prosecuted for having classified documents scattered about was that “at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties,” the report said.

Comments from Biden reproduced in the report also indicated Biden had trouble knowing when things took place, such as the timing of when he was or was not vice president.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, a former White House physician, has long called upon Biden to take a competency test.

“The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their President and trust that he or she can perform his or her duties,” Jackson said a year ago, near the time of the incident Clingan described.

“Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s mental health is sharply deteriorating while the whole world watches. This is not a political issue, even Democrats are losing faith in the man they put in the White House. Americans WANT a mentally fit leader and reassurance that the man they elected is a cognitively sound Commander in Chief,” he said.

“I administered a cognitive test to President Donald J. Trump, and it’s time that President Biden is held to the same standard. The American people deserve answers. If Biden can’t step up to the plate and take a cognitive test, then he shouldn’t run for President again,” Jackson said, noting he had urged Biden to take a test as long ago as June 2021.

