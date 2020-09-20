Login
UFC Fighter Trashes Biden After Bloody Victory: 'If You Thought That Was a Beating, Wait Until November 3rd'

By Jack Davis
Published September 20, 2020 at 12:59pm
UFC star Colby Covington was landing punches long after the fight was over Saturday as he predicted a landslide win for President Donald Trump.

Covington defeated Tyron Woodley in a five-round TKO, according to Fox News.

In the post-fight show, Covington was on a roll.

“Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide,” Covington said.

Covington then made it clear whom he reveres — and whom he does not.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there. This world would not be safe without you guys,” he said.

“You keep us safe and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James,” he said, referring to the NBA star who promotes social justice causes.

Covington celebrated as well on Twitter.

Others praised Covington for his skill and his convictions.

As MMA Weekly described the bout, the fourth round was the key to Covington’s bloody victory:

“Covington worked a strong ground and pound attack for the remainder of the round, relentlessly unleashing a combination of punches and elbows, bloodying Woodley’s face …

“It was clearly Covington’s best round of the fight. He put Woodley in a position to have to find a way to finish the fight in order to win.”

During a post-fight interview with ESPN, Covington, sporting a “Keep America Great” hat, received a call from Trump.

“You’re a great fighter, man,” Trump said. “I tell you, you make it so easy, I don’t know how the hell you do that. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight, I wanted to watch it, you were great.”

Covington praised Trump as an inspiration.

“Thank you so much, Mr. President. You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally. It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me, I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand.”

Trump then noted that both men were battlers — whether in the Ultimate Fighting Championship arena or in the field of American politics in an election year.

“I’m proud of you man, I’m a big fan and I’m proud of you,” Trump said.

“You’re tough, you’re tough, you have the right spirit.

“So, now go win the next one, and just keep it for a long time, right? Just keep that championship for a long time …

“But you are something … I appreciated the shout-out tonight, too. I’m your fan, you’re my fan. Two of a kind, two of a kind,” Trump said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







