Mixed martial arts star Bryce Mitchell has become a viral media sensation after voicing the sentiment of millions of Americans regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Tuesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed the 27-year-old UFC featherweight fighter, who explained why he does not want American boots on the ground in Ukraine amid its deadly conflict with Russia.

Carlson applauded Mitchell for vocalizing what he believes are the unspoken thoughts of countless Americans concerning President Joe Biden’s latest geopolitical catastrophe.

“So of all the people you’ve seen weigh in on Ukraine, maybe none has put the American position more succinctly or expressed it more wisely than a man called Bryce Mitchell,” Carlson said.

“Bryce Mitchell is a cattle farmer from Arkansas. He’s also a fairly well-known UFC fighter.”

When Carlson asked Mitchell how he so bravely speaks his mind when so many others cower in silence, the MMA star said it’s because he’s not afraid to be fired for expressing his opinions.

“Well, I don’t have to be worried about being fired from my job for saying what I wanna say,” Mitchell said.

“There’s a lot of people out there that do agree with me, but they can’t say things that I get to say even though they think them [because] they’ll get fired from their jobs if they come out and say it,” he said.

Carlson asked Mitchell how he feels about the farcical smears of corporate media warmongers who attack anyone who opposes U.S. military intervention in Ukraine as “unpatriotic.”

Do you think U.S. troops should fight for Ukraine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (9 Votes) No: 93% (115 Votes)

The UFC sensation said he’s puzzled by the saber-rattling because he’s not afraid to die fighting for America, but he will not lay down his life to fight in a foreign war when he’s uncertain what the reasons behind it really are.

“I’m just not wanting to go waste my life fighting for some of these battles that I don’t even believe in. I believe our leaders — a lot of these elites — are guilty of treason. What they’ve done is just treasonous,” he said.

Carlson then asked him why he believes the corporate media and numerous politicians apparently want the U.S. involved in another war.

“Why do you think almost everyone in the media — and I mean almost everybody — in both political parties and, of course, the White House are all on the same page, that you need to get behind this war with Russia?” the Fox News host asked. “Why is that so important to them?”

Mitchell replied: “Well, I don’t exactly know what their agenda is with the whole war on Russia, but I do know that all that money that’s going to the Biden family through Hunter Biden, he’s not, he doesn’t have the merit for that position he’s got over there. They’ve used our tax dollars to bribe him a job.”

He was referring to the lucrative position President Joe Biden’s son had with the Ukraine energy company Burisma Holdings while Biden was vice president.

The fighter continued by calling out the House speaker’s Wall Street windfalls: “If me or you did what Nancy Pelosi did and got millions in stocks, we’d go to prison for insider trading, but she does it and she’s filthy rich, so their families are getting very greatly compensated while they are taxing us to death.”

“Inflation is higher than ever,” Mitchell said. “They closed all of our pipelines and wonder why the price of oil has gone through the roof. These people are trying to destroy our country because they are profiting off the downfall of our country, and if y’all don’t see what’s going on, you are blinded.

“Every day, you know, our inflation gets worse. Our debt gets worse. Our actual currency is controlled by a small group called the Federal Reserve that ain’t federal and ain’t a reserve. So it’s insidious in nature, it’s made to control.

“We have a lot of problems, and it’s going to take a lot of things to fix it.”

Nobody has described the American position on Ukraine as succinctly or as wisely as UFC Fighter @ThugnastyMMA pic.twitter.com/BCMfnniKPV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 9, 2022

Mitchell is well known in MMA circles but shot to mainstream fame last week after he slammed what he considers Biden’s shady dealings in Ukraine throughout his 50-year political career.

In response to a reporter’s question about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the UFC featherweight said: “I’m not going nowhere to fight none of these wars for these politicians. I’m staying at home and when the war comes to Arkansas, I will dig my boots in the ground and I will die for everything I love. And I will not retreat.”

Mitchell said if the United States were invaded, he would gladly defend it to his death. However, he said he will not go overseas to fight for Ukraine or any foreign nation because he’s not sure what he would be fighting for.

“If this country is invaded and everybody’s saying, ‘Well, we got to evacuate, we got to leave, we got’ — I will not,” he vowed.

“I will dig my boots in Arkansas soil and I will fight for the people that I love, for the land that I love and the way of life that I love. But I’m not going overseas to fight.”

This is the soft purge of the military I’ve been warning about. It’s not just the fighters who are in and fed up and leaving. It’s the guy who never joins at all because he doesn’t want to die for a corrupt system. pic.twitter.com/xpHszdOMtD — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 6, 2022

Mitchell said because there is “so much political corruption” involving Ukraine and because he does not trust what he believes are Hunter Biden’s dubious business dealings in the region, he will not risk his life simply to defend the Biden family’s financial interests.

“I don’t know what’s going on, to be honest, brother, I really don’t,” he said. “There’s so much stuff and I don’t think nobody knows what’s going on fully. There’s been so much political corruption in that area.”

Classified 2016 email shows US diplomat warning of Hunter Biden deals in Ukraine https://t.co/cV0LSnRuxC pic.twitter.com/KoQARlSL5Y — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2022

Mitchell continued: “You got Biden and his son making a s*** ton of money off of and using our tax dollars to bribe their people. That’s treasonous, in my opinion.”

“Brother, I don’t know what’s going on over there, but I’m not going over there and fighting. And God bless anybody that’s over there fighting,” he added.

The UFC fighter, who graduated from Harding University in May 2020 with a degree in economics, said he’s disgusted that the president is sending U.S. tax dollars overseas while ignoring the daily plight of struggling Americans.

Watchin these fites and celebratin my Graduation from Harding University. Got my Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nRfJKMRsd8 — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) August 23, 2020

“He shouldn’t be giving our tax dollars to that country anyway,” Mitchell said. “We got veterans out here sleeping on the street and you’re going to give our frickin’ tax dollars to these Ukrainians.”

So we’re borrowing $14 billion from China to give it to Ukraine… and then these people will complain about deficit spending and the debt? https://t.co/ZdXVdw0l5F — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 9, 2022

While Americans grapple with skyrocketing gas prices and grocery bills, Congress wants to send an additional $14 billion of your tax dollars to fight a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.