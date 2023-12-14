UFC Star Colby Covington Goes Off on LeBron James, Tells NBA Star 'Come Deal with Me'

UFC star Colby Covington has not held back in his criticism of NBA legend LeBron James.

Covington went off on the basketball star during a news conference to discuss his bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

James was criticized this week after he arrived for his son’s basketball game and took a seat during the national anthem.

“If you hate America so much and you don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me,” Covington declared.

The MMA fighter also took aim at LeBron over his repeated refusal to condemn China’s ruling regime in order to maintain his financial relationship with the communist country.

“You go to China, go to these sweatshops that you employ all these laborers and use these women and pay ’em pennies on the dollar to make your millions,” he said.

“F*** you, LeBron James. You’re a coward. You’re a spineless coward, and you’re a b****.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

JUST IN: UFC star Colby Covington goes off on LeBron James for not respecting the United States. 🔥🔥🔥 “If you hate America so much and you don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me.” “You go to China, go to these sweat shops that… pic.twitter.com/sZQC5ZIt5p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

It is not the first time that Covington has attacked LeBron, who is known for his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and his animosity toward former President Donald Trump, whom he called a “bum.”

In an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” in June 2021, he similarly called out LeBron’s hypocrisy over China and his refusal to speak out against its abuses of its Muslim Uyghur population.

“I just see all the hypocrisy from LeBron,” he explained. “He claims to be about social justice, but he won’t say ‘Free Hong Kong.’ He won’t talk about the Uyghurs that are locked up in concentration camps in China.

“He won’t talk about all the women that he’s profiting off of in his Chinese sweatshops that are making all his shoes — for dollars — that he’s coming over to America and selling them for hundreds and profiting millions off of here in America.”







Covington is also known for his vocal support of Trump.

Nothing makes me prouder than fighting for the people who fight for America!!! THANK YOU to all the brave men and women of law enforcement and the military!!! Thank You @realDonaldTrump for all the love and support!! The silent majority is ready to make some noise November 3rd!! pic.twitter.com/CazbUUnIiJ — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 20, 2020

During Wednesday’s news conference, he sported a “Make America Great Again” jacket signed by the former president.

The jacket also featured Trump’s mugshot on the back, leading Covington into a rant about the corruption of the U.S. justice system.







“Do you realize how corrupt this system is right now? They are weaponizing the judicial system … it is political persecution. They are scared of him. They know he is the greatest threat to … the swamp,” the UFC star said.

Do you agree with Covington? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (660 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

“He stands for democracy and they don’t like that. There are a bunch of communist people running this country right now and we need to get them right out.”

“2024 is our last stand,” he added. “If Donald Trump doesn’t get back in office, this country is done.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.