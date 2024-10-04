UFC Star Gives CNN Host Cold Hard Truth About Why People Like Trump, and Why Kamala Harris Will Lose

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal predicts young men will turn out in droves to vote for former President Donald Trump because they’re being crushed by the runaway inflation that has occurred under Vice President Kamala Harris’ disastrous tenure.

Masvidal made the sobering remarks in an interview Thursday with left-wing cable network CNN, in a segment that wanted to explore “Trump’s appeal to male voters.”

The father of three said under the current bleak economy, “hardworking men like myself … there’s a lot of us, wake up early and work 12 to 14-hour shifts every day and still can’t make ends meet because everything is so expensive.”

“These same hardworking dogs are going to be like, ‘No matter how many hours I put in now, I’m still coming up considerably short,” he explained. “Things are considerably more expensive. I cannot even afford a one-bedroom for me, my wife, my kid and my mother.'”

He continued: “I’m working more hours than I was five years ago — like a crazy amount more… I’m doing more things on the side and I still can’t make ends meet. I still can’t get a loan at a decent rate. I still can’t finance a car… These are real-life things.”

.@GamebredFighter on the struggle of young men in the Harris economy: “These same hard working dogs are going to be like, ‘No matter how many hours I put in now, I’m still coming up considerably short… I’m working more hours than I was 5 years ago — like crazy amount more…… pic.twitter.com/miNCbIOLQz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 3, 2024

Masvidal added that struggling Americans are being pummeled by a one-two combo of exorbitant prices at the supermarket and the gas pump.

“Then you go to the grocery store and it’s like everything is so much more expensive. It’s crazy,” he said.

The UFC star added: “Then you think you’re gonna get a break at the gas pump? No, you’re not.”

Numerous X users agreed with Masvidal’s assessment that the Harris economy has been devastating.

“I’ve never made more in my life, and I am living paycheck to paycheck,” one commenter wrote. “5 years ago, I made considerably less and was thriving.”

I’ve never made more in my life, and I am living paycheck to paycheck. 5 years ago, I made considerably less and was thriving. Weird. — Seamrog☘️🇺🇲 (@KeenanSeamrog) October 3, 2024

This is how Trump supporters think. It’s all logic and not “feeling”. Don’t get me wrong, I love Trump but I was better off when he was president. It’s really that simple — Bisi (@bisi45725710) October 3, 2024

You don’t have to take Masvidal’s word for it.

Countless Americans have bemoaned the high cost of everything under the flailing Harris economy, as pointed out by Trump himself:

To make matters worse, there are the daily border invasions and terrifying crime waves that have become the hallmarks of this disastrous White House.

Mayorkas complains “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.” Kamala announces victims of Hurricane Helene will get only $750. Meanwhile, FEMA spent over $1 BILLION in taxpayer dollars on providing housing and services to illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/ncQxXSw03V — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 3, 2024

Allowing this to go on for 3+ years is not just impeachable. It’s treason. pic.twitter.com/YC5leFjHFN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 3, 2024

If things do not change immediately, we are witnessing the collapse of American hegemony in real time.

No nation — no matter how powerful — can withstand the relentless strain the U.S. has been under for the past three and a half years.

If you’re not convinced, keep in mind that the Roman Empire (27 BC to 476 AD), the Mongol Empire (1206 to 1368) and the British Empire (1500s to 1997) were all considered invincible at their heights.

And none of those “invincible” empires had a Joe Biden or a Kamala Harris expediting the path to ruin.

