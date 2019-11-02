UFC Star Honored That Trump Will Be in Attendance for Hyped Fight: 'That's Humbling'

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal is ready to do battle Saturday while a man who he sees as a kindred spirit is watching — President Donald Trump.

Trump will be the first sitting president to attend an Ultimate Fighting Championship event when he appears at Madison Square Garden for Masvidal’s bout.

Trump is a longtime friend of UFC president Dana White, who supported Trump in his 2016 run for the White House.

Masvidal will be taking on Nate Diaz in a five-round welterweight fight, which headlines the event.

Masvidal said the chance to fight in front of Trump is a moment he will savor.

“No matter what your political views on him, it’s not every fighter that could say, ‘Hey, the president is showing up to my fight,’ you know? So, that’s humbling in itself,” he told TMZ this week.

WARNING: The following video contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

Masvidal also appeared to take a shot at fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington, who has made no secret of his support for Trump.

The Cuban-American fighter said knowing Trump will be watching him is all the more sweet “when other fighters out there trying so hard, ”Hey Mr. President, look at me,’ the president won’t even go to their fights, look at them or acknowledge them.”

Masvidal expanded on his comments about Trump in additional remarks to reporters, according to USA Today.

“I think real recognize real,” Masvidal said

“No matter what your views are on Trump as a president, the guy’s a bad [expletive],” Masvidal said.

“The money that he’s made, the obstacles that he’s conquered. He’s a bad [expletive] in his own way,” he added. “No matter what your political views are.”

Masvidal rubbed it in that Trump is not coming to see Covington.

“Who’s he coming to see? It’s not that [expletive] with a MAGA hat talking about ‘Trump this, Trump that,'” Masvidal said. “I’m not going to sit here and talk about politics or act like I know about it, but I ain’t going to try to sell people that I know about politics.”

Masvidal knows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be awarding the championship belt to the winner, but he said he’s not letting his mind get ahead of himself.

“All these amazing things, I can’t think about them too much,” Masvidal told TMZ.

“I gotta keep reminding myself, ‘Man, it’s just a fight.'”

As for Trump, this will be his first visit to his hometown since news broke that the president is switching his official place of residence from the iconic Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

