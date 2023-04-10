UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal retired Saturday night, following a tough loss in Miami, and used his post-fight interview to praise former President Donald Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his what were likely his final comments from the octagon.

The 38-year-old also started a chant of “Let’s go Brandon!” in a nod to President Joe Biden, who he said the country needs to “replace.”

Masvidal lost by decision to Gilbert Burns after three rounds at UFC 287 and called it a career.

When speaking to Joe Rogan after the match, the fighter said he felt nothing but love.

“I love everybody here,” said Masvidal after he lost his fourth straight fight. “This is where I started my career. It’s been a long 20 years, 50-some fights.”

After a two-decade career, Masvidal said it was clear to him that he no longer had it in him to win it in the ring.

“Sometimes your favorite basketball player ain’t got that 3-pointer no more,” he told Rogan. “Your favorite quarterback loses that rifle.”

Masvidal added, “I don’t feel the same when I get in here no more. It’s been 20 long years.”

He then pointed toward Trump, who had been at the fight sitting alongside UFC president Dana White, Kid Rock and Mike Tyson.

“I wanted to say, greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there,” Masvidal said of Trump. “I love that guy.”

Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump and Dana White at UFC 287 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyRVMbNKMg — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 9, 2023

Masvidal also praised DeSantis and implored Floridians to keep their state “red.”

“We also got the greatest governor of all time here in Florida,” he said. “Let’s keep Florida free, a red state.”

Masvidal then took a shot at Biden.

WARNING: The following video contains language that might offend some viewers.

“And let’s take that, you know who — Let’s go, Brandon motherf***er out of power and replace him,” he said.

He began a chant of “Let’s go Brandon” that spread across the arena.

Masvidal ended his career with 35 wins and 17 losses. He said he was set for life and had earned millions of dollars after coming from humble beginnings in South Florida.

