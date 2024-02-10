Talk met action in a Friday sparring match between former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and influencer Sneako.

The match came about as the result of a dare from the 26-8 Strickland, and offered few surprises.

Strickland took the approach of giving Sneako the first shot, and a whole lot more after that, as he spent about the first three minutes swatting away whatever Sneako threw at him.

WARNING: The following posts contain language that some may find offensive.

Sneako spars former UFC champ Sean Strickland pic.twitter.com/NYGDs6q8oJ — AISNEAKIO (@AISneakio) February 9, 2024

Once Strickland decided it was his turn, he stalked Sneako with virtually no opposition until finally Strickland was restrained to stop Sneako’s pummeling.

After the match was over, a video posted to X showed the two men posing for photos and acting in a more companionable and far less combative manner.

“I would still like to do a podcast if you want to,” Sneako said.

Later on, he commented, “I think the laughing cancels out the punches that I got.”

In another video posted to X, Strickland gave Sneako some praise.

“The fact that you did not fall down, bro, that’s impressive,” Strickland said.

Sean Strickland gives SNEAKO PROPS and admits he couldn’t knock him out… 🚨🥊 pic.twitter.com/SlwqH0W6ut — Fouchard.Clips (@FOUCHARD_CLIPS) February 9, 2024

“You were trying to make me fall?” Sneako asked in response.

”I was trying to,” Strickland said after a fist bump with Sneako.

“All you had to do was fall and I would have stopped,” he said.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields, who served as Sneako’s trainer, said Sneako knew the experience of sparring with Strickland would not be a picnic.

“I told him that was a bad idea but he had already committed and all a man has is his word ,” he posted on X.

“Strickland beat Sneako senseless but he never quit and never complained I told him to take 30 min to recover but he wanted to start our workout right away while still covered in blood I dont know him well but he showed he has massive heart,” he wrote.

This morning I went to train @sneako and he informed me he was gonna spar with Sean Strickland I told him that was a bad idea but he had already committed and all a man has is his word Strickland beat Sneako senseless but he never quit and never complained I told him to take… — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 9, 2024

“I see a lot of people hating on @SStricklandMMA for beating up @sneako but he’s a man and knew what he was getting into. I was very clear to Sneako that If he [sparred] Sean he was gonna get f***ed up and he choose to do it regardless,” he wrote.

“While personally I never try and KO a new fighter (unless he does something to piss me off) everyone knows Strickland f***s up his sparring partners,” Shields wrote in a post on X.

