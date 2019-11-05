UFC's Dana White Crushes It with Unapologetic Praise of Trump

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White dropped a bombshell during a media conference Sunday, praising President Donald Trump not for his political wins, but for the type of man he is behind the scenes.

When asked by a reporter about Trump’s attendance at Saturday’s UFC 244 event, White said that even before the real estate mogul became president, he was dropping jaws with his behavior.

White revealed that the UFC originally struggled to find a venue. That’s when Trump offered to help.

“At that time, Trump reached out and asked us to come to the Taj Mahal,” White said, referring to the casino Trump owned in Atlantic City. “That’s where we ended up doing our first two events.”

Even after the UFC moved venues, White noticed that Trump continued to attend and remained supportive of White and his business.

“Everything that ever happened to me in my career, Trump was the first guy to pick up the phone and reach out to me,” White said.

Trump and White stayed close over the years, with White speaking out in support of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention and even visiting the White House for dinner multiple times.

It seems no matter what mud the left tries to sling at Trump, White still sees the president as a friend who’s always in his corner.

“He’s been the most stand-up guy since the day I met him,” White said of Trump.

The video of White’s comments was posted to YouTube, where it garnered an avalanche of supportive comments lauding White for being unafraid to praise Trump.

But White’s comments shouldn’t surprise fans of the president — the former real estate mogul built an empire partly by being a personable and respectful leader, unafraid to take charge and seize opportunity when it arose.

And it’s not as though Trump is only generous to his wealthy friends, either.

The president’s family responded quickly when a veteran’s Trump 2020 flag was torn down and burned, sending the vet an entire war chest of Trump gear — including a Make American Great Again hat that was signed by Trump himself.

And there are countless stories throughout the years of Trump’s friendliness and willingness to go out of his way to help others.

Thankfully, some of these stories are now making their way to the public eye as the establishment media increasingly ramps up its anti-Trump narratives.

