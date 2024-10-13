UFC's Dana White Shares Video of Kamala Harris That 'Should Scare Everyone' as Election Nears

Think of a robot programmed to do nothing but generate hackneyed phrases at random. We might call the device a “platitudinator.” Simply push a button on the platitudinator and you will hear one such random phrase after another.

A device of this nature could produce mild amusement at parties. The least suspicion that it might one day run for president, however, would transform amusement into horror.

Thursday evening on the social media platform X, Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO and president Dana White shared a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris that, according to White, “should scare EVERYONE.”

“She is incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter and even she appears to know she is in way over her head,” White wrote.

The frightful clip showed Harris trying to answer a simple question during a recent interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert.

“Under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?” Colbert asked the vice president during Tuesday’s episode of CBS’s “Late Night with Stephen Colbert.”

Keep in mind that Colbert, a notorious establishment shill, represents perhaps the friendliest possible interview for Harris.

Likewise, keep in mind that earlier on Tuesday, the vice president had received essentially that same question from the lobotomized ladies of ABC’s “The View” — another hyper-friendly venue — and Harris botched that question by declaring that she would have done nothing different from what President Joe Biden has done.

Thus, with a full day to think about it, Harris should have come up with a better answer for Colbert.

Do you agree with Dana White? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2185 Votes) No: 1% (19 Votes)

Suffice to say that she did not.

“Sure, well, I mean, I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and so that would be one change in terms of — ” the vice president began.

In terms of what? She never completed the thought. Instead, she pivoted to former President Donald Trump.

“But also I think it’s important to say with, you know, 28 days to go, I’m not Donald Trump.”

The look on her face made it clear that she had nothing else. She believed that she had said all she needed to say.

Colbert and his audience, however, waited for an actual answer. Even they knew that she had given them nothing.

So the vice president, not knowing what else to do, pressed the button on the platitudinator.

“And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president, it is about — frankly I, I love the American people, and I believe in our country, I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people,” she said.

Somehow, it only got worse from there.

“You know, we have aspirations, we have dreams, we are — we, we have incredible work ethic. And I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we’ve achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity and — “

At that point, the clip’s creator inserted a hilariously iconic 26-second scene from the 1995 comedy “Billy Madison.”

“What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul,” the school principal, played by James Downey, said to Billy Madison, played by Adam Sandler.

The principal spoke for everyone who had the misfortune of listening to the vice president.

Readers may watch the entire incredible spectacle in the clip below.

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers might find offensive.

I don’t like to post a lot of political content, but this clip should scare EVERYONE. She is the sitting VP and running for President of the United States. She is incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter and even she appears to know she is in way over her… pic.twitter.com/iUgKsDRk7K — danawhite (@danawhite) October 11, 2024

Harris, of course, has a well-documented history of speaking in word salads.

It has become increasingly clear, however, that she does not merely struggle to form coherent sentences. Nor does her brain simply malfunction at inopportune times, à la Biden.

Instead, she speaks the way she does because she actually has nothing else to say. The phrases that form when she pushes the button on the platitudinator reflect her actual train of thought. She has no other.

White, therefore, had it right. The fact that the Democratic Party wants to install such a person as president should scare everyone.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.