Ugandan Christian Murdered by His Own Muslim Brother After Converting

The Bible warns that following Jesus Christ comes at a high cost — and may even attract the ire of one’s own family.

One young man in Uganda learned that truth just one day after his conversion to Christianity.

Akram Kairoki, a high school student in Mbale City, Uganda, reportedly fatally stabbed his brother, Shafiki Wasike, on Sept. 1, according to Morning Star News.

On Aug. 31, a mere one day earlier, Wasike had trusted in Jesus Christ for salvation during an open air evangelism campaign.

That event had included a debate between Christianity and Islam, with Pastor David Wabomba of Bible Evangelism Ministries taking on a Muslim known as Sheik Abudallah.

According to the Christian minister, Wasike started receiving threats soon after his conversion.

“I spent a few hours guiding Wasike on the way of salvation and inviting him to church the following Sunday,” Wabomba told Morning Star News.

“Wasike was very happy before we parted ways. After three hours, Wasike called me by phone and said that his brother was sending some threatening message to him about being an embarrassment to the family and the Muslim faithful, hence risking his life.”

Morning Star News reported that Kairoki stabbed Wasike in the chest and near the ribs on his left side.

“Why should my brother stab me — I have done nothing wrong to him. It is only changing my faith and joining the Christian faith,” Wasike said, according to a fellow student.

Wasike’s cries drew the attention of three students, who rushed him to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

That’s where Wasike succumbed to the wounds and entered the presence of the Savior he had so recently trusted.

Kairoki was arrested within a few days and has been charged with murder.

Even as 82 percent of Ugandans are professed Christians, a sizable 14 percent minority is Islamic, per the U.S. Department of State.

Mbale City is in the eastern region of Uganda, where many of the Muslims in the African nation are concentrated.

Open Doors, a ministry that raises awareness of Christian persecution around the world, said in a recent report that “Islamic radicalism is gaining a foothold in the social fabric of eastern Uganda.”

“Christian communities are frequently subjected to mob violence, and converts from Islam are ostracized, expelled, or placed under house arrest by their families,” the report said.

