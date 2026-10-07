The Ugly Truth: Nearly Every Woman Aboard Illegal Immigration Boats Headed for UK Was Raped, Gov't Says

The United Kingdom is learning the hard way something that America and Americans should have learned years ago: It turns out that illegal migrants are trafficked by cartels and sexually abused along the way.

In fact, the problem is bad enough that the U.K.’s Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said during an interview published on Monday that almost every woman who came to the country in small boats had been molested by either fellow migrants or traffickers.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the Labour Party functionary — that’s the party on Britain’s left, in case you’re a Democrat thinking this is some sort of reactionary — made the admission on “The Rest is Politics” podcast.

One of the United Kingdom’s biggest immigration issues is migrants coming via small boats, generally from across the English Channel in France. Leaving the European Union apparently hasn’t helped matters for Britain, at least if they’re not willing to enforce their border laws.

And while the British media insists it’s the so-called “far-right” that has been behind this anger, Mahmood insisted this was actually a problem everyone owned.

“You know, at heart, what they’re really describing is like anger and rage that gangs that get to decide who comes to our country, and we don’t. We’re not in control of this border,” she said.

“The sifting of the people that end up in the north of France and are about to get on a dinghy is done by criminal gangs who are also, by the way, people traffickers.”

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“You can almost guarantee that every woman that’s in the north of France has probably been raped along the journey. Some of the men too, they’ve certainly been abused and threatened,” she added.

“That is not the model that should decide whether somebody gets to come to the U.K., make this their place of sanctuary and ultimately become one of us.”







Mahmood’s remarks came a day after roughly 300 anti-immigration protesters battled with authorities and boats containing dozens of migrants; the Daily Mail reported that these boat immigrants came via a “new route” to “evade detection.”

“Flares were set off during the stand-off at a marina in Gosport that lasted into the early hours of Monday morning,” the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, nearly 150 illegal immigrants were picked up in a mid-Channel interdiction described as a rescue by both the U.K. and France, the British Home Office said.

You might say that this is a problem that they could and should have anticipated before this happened, and that’s true. But then, we ought to be looking in the mirror in the United States.

Consider back in 2024 when NBC News, ever liberal, blamed the Republicans for restrictive abortion policies, because cartels were raping illegal immigrants who they trafficked to states that didn’t allow them to kill unborn children.

Six weeks after a young asylum-seeker from El Salvador crossed into the U.S. from Mexico, she realized she was carrying a rape-related pregnancy. The woman — who like the other women interviewed for this article aren’t being identified for security reasons — said she was sexually assaulted by the Mexican cartel that was holding her hostage in the dangerous border town of Reynosa, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, just a few miles from the U.S. border. Once in Texas and unable to get an abortion, she found herself stuck between America’s immigration system and the state’s abortion ban. She’s not alone. She’s one of an alarming number of migrants who are entering the U.S. with unwanted pregnancies. She’s also a victim of a disturbing pattern of violence that’s emerging on the Mexican side of the border, where cartels are systematically kidnapping and collecting ransom from migrants on their way north. Those who can’t pay with money are made to pay with their bodies.

You would think that the story here would have been the fact that cartels had been raping women who were illegally immigrating. Consider the millions who entered under the Biden administration with the cartels controlling the border. How many women — or men, for that matter — were raped during that time?

But no, it’s all about abortion laws, not about importing the Third World into the First World. Apparently, the only time rape isn’t important is if the rapist is involved in the mass demographic shift of America. Then they’re secondary to the atrocity that is… banning the murder of the unborn. Words, beyond that point, fail a writer.

It’s worth noting that the only reason Mahmood is pretending to care about this is the fact that her current boss, Prime Minister Andy Burnham, represents what feels like the 46th different PM the country has had in the 2020s. (Actually fifth — but it’s my lived experience that counts, right?) She knows that immigration is a hot-button issue, that it’s within her remit, and that she’s not in a position to sugar-coat it.

When even the U.K. left is admitting the dangerous externalities from rampant illegal immigration, why can’t the American left do the same? Instead, they blame Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Donald Trump for the problems, not their own failed policies. And when their failed policies come home to roost, as NBC News reported, the onus isn’t on the rapist, but on the state which doesn’t allow them to kill their child. This is a sickness, nothing less, nothing else.

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