Uh-Oh: Fetterman's Chief of Staff's Tweets Come Back to Haunt Him Amid Senator's Hospitalization

Sen. John Fetterman’s chief of staff is in an awkward situation after some of his past tweets regarding Donald Trump are coming back to haunt him.

Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, checked himself into a hospital earlier this week to be treated for clinical depression. This followed a stroke he suffered last May while campaigning for the Senate seat.

Unfortunately for Fetterman, the reactions of those closest to him have not helped the situation at all. His wife Gisele fled to Canada with the children immediately after his hospitalization.

Now his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, is facing a rather awkward reckoning due to his past tweets about the cognitive ability of former president Donald Trump.

In September 2017, in a tweet responding to Trump’s speech regarding Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Jentleson wrote, “This man is not mentally fit to be POTUS. People are suffering.”

This man is not mentally fit to be POTUS. People are suffering. It’s past time we had an honest conversation about Trump’s mental unfitness https://t.co/HDZ929rVzB — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) September 29, 2017

In another tweet from earlier the same year, Jentleson said that Trump’s mental health was, “a matter of national security.”

Discussing Trump’s mental health should not be taboo. It’s a matter of national security and the questions are real.https://t.co/vaGngg3DCD — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) March 4, 2017

He reiterated the same theme a month later in a tweet responding to Trump’s meeting with the prime minister of Italy, saying “It should not be taboo to question Trump’s mental health. When he’s flirting with war, it’s a matter of national security.”

It should not be taboo to question Trump’s mental health. When he’s flirting with war, it’s a matter of national security. https://t.co/wnnXawBfmJ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) April 20, 2017

There is, of course, one major problem with Jentleson’s tweets: Why is he not saying the same things about John Fetterman that he said about Donald Trump?

Fetterman clearly has serious physical and mental health issues that need to be addressed. Why is Jentleson not concerned about the fact that it could adversely affect Fetterman’s ability to perform his job?

Jentleson claims to be concerned about making sure that elected officials have the mental fitness they need in order to do their jobs, but he serves as chief of staff for a senator whose mental fitness for the job is under serious scrutiny.

Meanwhile, many have spoken about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline in much the same way that Jentleson spoke about Donald Trump, saying that it is a matter of national security.

Why is it OK to question Trump’s mental health, but not the mental fitness of Joe Biden and John Fetterman?

The point is, the Democrats spent the entirety of the Trump presidency telling us that he was mentally ill and had no business being president, but they are now telling us to look the other way while people like Biden and Fetterman really are suffering from serious mental problems.

This only serves to harm not only the country, but the people concerned. If Biden and Fetterman are forced to continue to do jobs that they are mentally unsuited for, it will not only damage the country but irreparably damage their mental and physical well-being as well.

