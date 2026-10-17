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Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at Karmel Mall on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
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Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at Karmel Mall on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Eric Thayer - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Uh-Oh: Looks Like Feds Took DNA From Ilhan Omar and Family, Sources Say

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 17, 2026 at 10:56am
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What are the people who are supporting Rep. Ilhan Omar going to say when she gets exposed as an immigration fraudster?

And yes, that looks much more like a when than an if as her situation develops.

A report on Friday night said that a raid against her home on Monday allegedly went further than just animus from a Republican administration.

In fact, it goes so deep that, according to NewsNation, which broke the story, federal agents went through dumpsters to match DNA profiles in the Minnesota Democrat’s case.

The report, while not necessarily disclosing what was found, indicated not only was DNA collected and that a grand jury will be looking at evidence past the election, but that the case goes far beyond both of the key accusations against Omar: that she falsified her birthday on naturalization paperwork and continued to lie about it, and that she married her brother so that he could obtain U.S. citizenship.

“Multiple sources have confirmed to me that federal agents went dumpster diving to get DNA from Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her family before the raid on her D.C. home earlier this week.  Our reporting suggests investigations go far beyond simple immigration fraud,” NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said on air.

If the report is to be believed, the feds’ case against her goes much further than her changing her birthdate from 1981 to 1982 to get citizenship from her father in 2000 — something she wouldn’t have been able to do as an adult:

Investigators historically have used secretive “dumpster diving” to obtain DNA when search warrants were not possible or would have tipped off investigatory targets. It is legally permissible for law enforcement to collect trash that has been discarded for pickup and comb through it for genetic material.

Multiple sources familiar with the probe tell NewsNation that potential DNA evidence is critical to the investigation into Omar. They say the case is broader than the public may assume based on longstanding accusations surrounding her immigration history or marital status.

The investigation encompasses family members of the congresswoman, with evidence expected to go before a grand jury, sources said. Relatives of the lawmaker have been named in some of the subpoenas issued by federal prosecutors, NewsNation has reported.

Prosecutors seized evidence from Omar’s home, along with her phone, during the Monday raid.

Related:
Watch: Even CNN Is Now Calling Out Ilhan Omar, Blowing Holes in Her Claim Investigation Is Politically Motivated

There is an obvious subtext here, which Newsmax contributor Tony Shaffer and Will Chamberlain of the Article III Project noted:

Yes, as it turns out, authorities may not only be looking for whether Omar deliberately altered her birthdate in records to get citizenship as a minor in the United States.

Do you think the federal investigation into Ilhan Omar is politically motivated?

She would need to get it through her now-deceased father — who may not even be her father, if these DNA tests are of the import that sources seem to be claiming they are.

Omar has long claimed that she lost all evidence of her birth when she left war-torn Somalia. Finding her lying about that is one thing, but finding out that she misrepresented who her family was is another issue entirely.

It’s early in the Omar investigation, but stay tuned. This is about to get a lot more interesting.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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