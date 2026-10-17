Uh-Oh: Looks Like Feds Took DNA From Ilhan Omar and Family, Sources Say

What are the people who are supporting Rep. Ilhan Omar going to say when she gets exposed as an immigration fraudster?

And yes, that looks much more like a when than an if as her situation develops.

A report on Friday night said that a raid against her home on Monday allegedly went further than just animus from a Republican administration.

In fact, it goes so deep that, according to NewsNation, which broke the story, federal agents went through dumpsters to match DNA profiles in the Minnesota Democrat’s case.

The report, while not necessarily disclosing what was found, indicated not only was DNA collected and that a grand jury will be looking at evidence past the election, but that the case goes far beyond both of the key accusations against Omar: that she falsified her birthday on naturalization paperwork and continued to lie about it, and that she married her brother so that he could obtain U.S. citizenship.

“Multiple sources have confirmed to me that federal agents went dumpster diving to get DNA from Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her family before the raid on her D.C. home earlier this week. Our reporting suggests investigations go far beyond simple immigration fraud,” NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said on air.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that federal agents went dumpster diving to get DNA from Minnesota Congresswoman @IlhanMN and her family before the raid on her D.C. home earlier this week. Our reporting suggests investigations go far beyond simple immigration fraud. NewsNation sources say the likely coming indictments will be stunning in nature and far beyond anything the public has understood the case to be about. — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) October 17, 2026

If the report is to be believed, the feds’ case against her goes much further than her changing her birthdate from 1981 to 1982 to get citizenship from her father in 2000 — something she wouldn’t have been able to do as an adult:

Investigators historically have used secretive “dumpster diving” to obtain DNA when search warrants were not possible or would have tipped off investigatory targets. It is legally permissible for law enforcement to collect trash that has been discarded for pickup and comb through it for genetic material. Multiple sources familiar with the probe tell NewsNation that potential DNA evidence is critical to the investigation into Omar. They say the case is broader than the public may assume based on longstanding accusations surrounding her immigration history or marital status. The investigation encompasses family members of the congresswoman, with evidence expected to go before a grand jury, sources said. Relatives of the lawmaker have been named in some of the subpoenas issued by federal prosecutors, NewsNation has reported.

Prosecutors seized evidence from Omar’s home, along with her phone, during the Monday raid.

There is an obvious subtext here, which Newsmax contributor Tony Shaffer and Will Chamberlain of the Article III Project noted:

It turns out @IlhanMN may not even be the daughter of the guy who she tied her

derivative citizenship to… — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) October 17, 2026

If Ilhan’s DNA was used to get search warrants then it proves one or more lies Which one(s)? I’d bet it proves that she married her brother, but not merely that. HSI probably mapped the entire Omar family – or should I say, the Elmi family — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 17, 2026

Yes, as it turns out, authorities may not only be looking for whether Omar deliberately altered her birthdate in records to get citizenship as a minor in the United States.

Do you think the federal investigation into Ilhan Omar is politically motivated? Yes, it's a political attack No, it's a legitimate investigation It could be both Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a political attack 0% (0 votes) No, it's a legitimate investigation 89% (750 votes) It could be both 11% (94 votes)

She would need to get it through her now-deceased father — who may not even be her father, if these DNA tests are of the import that sources seem to be claiming they are.

Omar has long claimed that she lost all evidence of her birth when she left war-torn Somalia. Finding her lying about that is one thing, but finding out that she misrepresented who her family was is another issue entirely.

It’s early in the Omar investigation, but stay tuned. This is about to get a lot more interesting.

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