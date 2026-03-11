Share
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said the quiet part out loud when asked about why he opposes the SAVE America Act.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said the quiet part out loud when asked about why he opposes the SAVE America Act. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Uh-Oh: Video Captures Schumer Finally Admitting It - He Hates the SAVE America Act Because It Cleans Voter Rolls in Every State

 By Randy DeSoto  March 11, 2026 at 4:10pm
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted on camera that the main reason he opposes the SAVE America Act is that it requires states to clean up their voter rolls, ensuring only those eligible to vote are listed.

The Democratic leader actually listed a series of falsehoods when arguing against the passage of the legislation.

First, Schumer said, “The Save Act is Jim Crow 2.0. More than 20 million people would lose their right to vote. And you would need to register either a passport or your original birth certificate. How many people have that?”

The act, according to the official Congress.gov website, says an acceptable form of proof of citizenship is anything that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005.

State-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards indicating U.S. citizenship meet this standard. According to the Transportation Security Administration, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S territories’ driver’s licenses are REAL ID compliant.

A Pew Research Center poll released in August showed that 83 percent of Americans support voters being required to show a government-issued I.D.

So on point one, Schumer is wrong, factually and in terms of the American public’s view.

Schumer next said that the Save America Act “would eliminate vote by mail.”

“Tell that to a senior citizen who’s confined to their home in a wheelchair that they’re going to lose their right to vote,” he added. Again, false.

The legislation specifically provides, “Each State shall, in consultation with the Election Assistance Commission, ensure that reasonable accommodations are made to allow an individual with a disability who submits the mail voter registration application form” to vote by mail.

In a social media post last week, President Donald Trump wrote, “NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!)”

NBC News reported Wednesday that the Save America Act is actually more expansive in its allowance for mail-in voting than Trump indicated.

“The bill would make it harder to register to vote and cast ballots by mail, requiring most voters to show their proof of citizenship in person and to photocopy their voter IDs when they vote by mail — it wouldn’t exactly stop mail voting,” the outlet said.

Finally, Schumer got past his fake claims to the real issue that was troubling him about the Save America Act, though he couched it in falsehoods, too.

“And [Trump] would purge the voter rolls using an AI system set up by Musk and DOGE. So you could show up at the polling place this November, and they could say, ‘You’re no longer on the rolls.’ They don’t even notify you of it,” he said.

First, there is no Department of Government Efficiency anymore, nor does Elon Musk work for the government.

Again, according to Congress.gov, the Save America Act requires that states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters, as well as others ineligible to vote, like dead people.

So if you are a noncitizen who previously registered to vote, you could show up at the polling place and find out you’re no longer on the rolls, as Schumer said, and that’s a good thing.

If somehow voters were wrongfully removed from the registration rolls, which in all likelihood would be a very rare occurrence, they could still pull out their REAL ID and be issued a provisional ballot, which election officials would count once they confirmed their citizenship.

In fact, the legislation specifically states that nothing in its provisions “may be construed to supercede, restrict, or otherwise affect the ability of an individual to cast a provisional ballot in an election for Federal office or to have the ballot counted in the election if the individual is verified as a citizen of the United States.”

The upside of having trustworthy voter rolls far outweighs whatever occasional glitches might occur in the clean-up process.

So Schumer, as he often does, was engaging in fear-mongering because he’s apparently concerned that if the voter rolls are kept current, it will hurt the Democrats’ chances to win elections.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




