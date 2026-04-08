UK Bans Kanye West: Rapper's Presence Not 'Conducive to the Public Good'

Great Britain has banned rapper Kanye West from entering the country, leading to the collapse of the music festival at which he had been scheduled to appear.

The announcement that West, who now bills himself as “Ye,” would headline London’s Wireless Festival touched off a backlash due to West’s history of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments, according to the BBC.

“The Home Office has withdrawn Ye’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders,” the festival announced. ETA stands for Electronic Travel Authorization, which is required for visits of up to six months.

“As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time,” the statement said.

Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 7, 2026

“Anti-Semitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK,” the festival said.

The Home Office said the decision to ban West was made on the basis that “his presence would not be conducive to the public good,” the BBC reported.

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage says the Government shouldn’t ban Kanye West from coming to the UK “If we start banning people from entering the country because we don’t like what they say, I worry where that ends up… it’s a dangerous path to go down” pic.twitter.com/M1NFkvuND5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 7, 2026

A representative of the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism was caustic in responding to the cancellation.

“How did it come to this? Apparently ‘no concerns were highlighted’ about Kanye West at the time of the booking. Who were they consulting? A wall? That’s what happens when the only stakeholders you speak to are those who stand to make a profit,” the representative said.

“It’s nice that now Wireless is saying ‘Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent’ when just a few hours ago the festival promoter was saying we all need to forgive Kanye for declaring himself a full-blown Nazi only recently,” the representative said.

‘I don’t think people will be making attacks on the Jewish community based on Kanye West performing.’ Caller Cameron tells @NickFerrariLBC that Wireless sponsors pulling out is ‘virtue signalling’, given the festival ‘consistently platforms artists who talk about degeneracy’. pic.twitter.com/nJgvOueeSA — LBC (@LBC) April 7, 2026

In hopes of salvaging his appearance, West took out an ad in The Wall Street Journal saying “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote, adding, “I love Jewish people,” according to the Guardian.

In the ad, he said his bipolar-1 disorder, which he attributed to brain injury from a 2002 car crash, was responsible for any offensive statements.

West had apologized for anti-Semitic comments in 2023, but then in 2025 began selling swastika T-shirts and recorded a song called “Heil Hitler.”

West followed up the ad with a final attempt to sway minds.

I couldn’t care less what Kanye West says or does. If Brits want to part with their money to watch him shout into a microphone, let them. He’s a nutcase. But it should be up to those people who purchased a ticket if they attend his events. Not Starmer. Banning him is too far. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) April 7, 2026



“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” he said in a statement, according to CNN.

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