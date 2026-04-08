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U.S. rapper and producer Kanye West gestures upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11.
U.S. rapper and producer Kanye West gestures upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11. A backlash over West's previous anti-Semitic outbursts led the U.K. to ban him, leading to the cancellation of the Wireless Festival in London as part of a European comeback tour. (Hector Retamal - AFP / Getty Images)

UK Bans Kanye West: Rapper's Presence Not 'Conducive to the Public Good'

 By Jack Davis  April 7, 2026 at 5:08pm
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Great Britain has banned rapper Kanye West from entering the country, leading to the collapse of the music festival at which he had been scheduled to appear.

The announcement that West, who now bills himself as “Ye,” would headline London’s Wireless Festival touched off a backlash due to West’s history of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi comments, according to the BBC.

“The Home Office has withdrawn Ye’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders,” the festival announced. ETA stands for Electronic Travel Authorization, which is required for visits of up to six months.

“As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time,” the statement said.

“Anti-Semitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK,” the festival said.

The Home Office said the decision to ban West was made on the basis that “his presence would not be conducive to the public good,” the BBC reported.

A representative of the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism was caustic in responding to the cancellation.

“How did it come to this? Apparently ‘no concerns were highlighted’ about Kanye West at the time of the booking. Who were they consulting? A wall? That’s what happens when the only stakeholders you speak to are those who stand to make a profit,” the representative said.

Related:
'I Lost Touch With Reality': Kanye West Takes Out Full-Page WSJ Ad to Ask for 'Forgiveness'

“It’s nice that now Wireless is saying ‘Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent’ when just a few hours ago the festival promoter was saying we all need to forgive Kanye for declaring himself a full-blown Nazi only recently,” the representative said.

In hopes of salvaging his appearance, West took out an ad in The Wall Street Journal saying “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote, adding, “I love Jewish people,” according to the Guardian.

In the ad, he said his bipolar-1 disorder, which he attributed to brain injury from a 2002 car crash, was responsible for any offensive statements.

West had apologized for anti-Semitic comments in 2023, but then in 2025 began selling swastika T-shirts and recorded a song called “Heil Hitler.”

West followed up the ad with a final attempt to sway minds.


“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” he said in a statement, according to CNN.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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