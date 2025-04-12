The United Kingdom continues its descent, making a dystopian nightmare a reality.

The BBC reported last week that Rushmoor Borough Council in Hampshire, England, has proposed an injunction against Christian street preachers in the towns of Aldershot and Farnborough.

The council claimed they received “a significant number of complaints from residents and businesses of some street preachers” over the past two years.

They said the the preachers “have caused harassment, alarm, distress, and a public nuisance, especially with respect to use of a loud speaker and aggressively approaching members of the public.”

“Among the claims are complaints that the preachers have made ‘homophobic and disablist comments,’ laid hands on children without parental permission and claimed ‘members of the public have “evil spirit” within them.’

“The council would like to emphasise that we understand the sensitive nature of this issue and the legal action is not intended to prevent peaceful groups of any faith, including Christianity, from preaching, or in any way prevent freedom of speech,” the spokesperson added.

Although the official claim said this action applies to preachers of “different backgrounds” as the BBC reported it, the spokesperson’s remarks and the context point to this being targeted at Christians specifically.

Jamie Broadey, a evangelist preacher in Aldershot, gave his view on the ramifications of the action. “If you have a society of censorship, maybe people won’t be offended, but also people won’t find the truth.”

He also noted the one-sidedness of the decision, as this claim was absolutely not targeting the Muslim population.

“If this kind of thing was happening against the Muslims, the Muslims would be screaming Islamophobia,” Broadey noted.

British officials consistently bow to Islam out of fear for their lives and an aversion to being labeled racist or Islamophobic.

The U.K.’s Telegraph reported comments by another evangelist, Sally McGuinness, who felt this could escalate to being the norm across the country.

“If this is not challenged and stopped in its tracks now, it will spread and will be terrible for Christian freedoms and freedom in general in this country,” she said.

🇬🇧 In Britain Christian Preachers are arrested in the street for promoting Christianity. This happened in Leicester, England. Strangely it doesn’t seem to happen with faith preachers from other religions. pic.twitter.com/1Xg4OyMG32 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 5, 2025

McGuinness was in disbelief at the council’s suppressive action that has, unfortunately, become the norm in that country. “I couldn’t believe it when I read it, it is unashamedly stopping the gospel being shared and treating us like unwanted criminals.”

Where does Great Britain go from here?

This is part of a greater trend of suppression.

Last month in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, six police officers came to the home of two parents whose daughter had been enrolled at the local school.

The two were arrested and questioned for several hours. What was their crime?

They sent too many emails to the school governors and sent private WhatsApp messages discussing school leadership, which officials termed “harassment and malicious communications, which are criminal [offenses].”

It is sad to see our neighbors across the pond have their voices silenced as their faith and family matters are now the concern of the state.

