UK Cops Detain Jewish Man for 10 Hours, Saying Star of David Necklace was 'Antagonistic' to Nearby Palestinians

The United Kingdom’s descent into tyranny raises a chicken-and-egg-type question.

Namely, which came first: Western leftists’ assault on free speech, or their embrace of unfettered immigration, particularly the mass immigration of Muslims uninterested in assimilation?

Either way, the two phenomena have accelerated in unison, as evidenced by astonishing footage — obtained by London’s The Telegraph and published on Saturday — showing a police interviewer accusing a detained Jewish lawyer of antagonizing pro-Palestinian protesters simply by wearing a Star of David necklace.

London’s Metropolitan Police arrested the lawyer on Aug. 29 at a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Israeli embassy. They handcuffed him and detained him for nearly ten hours.

Police denied that the Star of David necklace prompted the Jewish lawyer’s arrest. Instead, they claimed that he ignored police orders designed to keep two groups of protesters separate.

Interview footage, however, told a different story.

“What necklace are you wearing?” a police interviewer asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“Star of David,” the Jewish lawyer replied.

“The officer details this in their statement,” the interviewer noted.

The detained lawyer then spoke to his lawyer, who objected to the line of questioning. At that point, the interviewer insisted that he did not wish to give offense. Still, he continued asking about the necklace.

“We’re not talking about (the unnamed Jewish lawyer) walking around with a Star of David chain on his neck in a open forum in public generally,” the interviewer said, as if the location mattered. “We’re talking about a very niche environment where tensions are high, where two sides are coming together, have adverse opinions, adverse views.”

In other words, according to London’s Metropolitan Police, freedom of expression, whether religious or political, does not exist in places where the person doing the expressing might encounter high tensions and adverse views.

It got worse.

“Do you see how that could be an antagonistic emblem, or sign, however you want to phrase it, to people in that environment?” the interviewer asked, again returning to the necklace.

The Jewish lawyer wisely refused to answer any further questions.

Note that the interviewer never asked if the Jewish lawyer felt “antagonized” by any elements of the pro-Palestinian protest. That kind of consideration only goes one way.

The UK has officially begun arresting Jews for being visibly Jewish near the 🍉🔻mob. A Jewish lawyer was arrested and interrogated for wearing a Star of David, accused of “antagonising them” with his existence. He was handcuffed and detained for nearly 10 hours. No words. pic.twitter.com/x9mUkYcUR7 — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 18, 2025

In light of Europe’s history, one could scarcely imagine a more chilling line of questioning.

Nor should anyone labor under the delusion that this type of behavior from U.K. officials constitutes the exception.

In fact, here is an older clip of a U.K. police officer threatening to arrest a man simply for looking “quite openly Jewish” at a pro-Palestinian protest:

Flashback: UK police officer threatens Jewish man with arrest because his ‘openly Jewish’ appearance is offensive to the local Muslim population.pic.twitter.com/SFZOEvM4NL — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) October 18, 2025

In the United States, of course, leftists have made relentless war on the Bill of Rights. Thus far they have failed. It turns out that the majority of Americans still venerate the freedoms enshrined on that ancient parchment.

As one X user perceptively noted, however, the British people have always suffered from their lack of a written constitution.

“It’s too bad that the UK forgot to write down their constitution. Turns out that’s important. Unwritten constitution is no constitution,” the user wrote.

It’s too bad that the UK forgot to write down their constitution. Turns out that’s important. Unwritten constitution is no constitution. And they have a brain dead king. Maybe William will seize power. — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) October 18, 2025

Indeed, the majority of Americans still venerate free speech because the Founders wrote it into the First Amendment. Otherwise, one could easily imagine the U.K. police interviewer’s distorted line of reasoning resonating with millions of weak-minded individuals on both sides of the Atlantic.

As it stands, across the West only leftists attack freedom of speech. They also champion mass immigration. Whichever came first, they undoubtedly bear a direct relationship to one another. After all, only those determined to destroy the West would choose either course, let alone both.

