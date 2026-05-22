UK Cops Handcuffed Dying Stabbing Victim for Racially Insulting Sikh Who Allegedly Stabbed Him

It’s a case of deadly injustice that’s getting attention from Elon Musk.

In a United Kingdom murder trial that’s drawing international eyes, a court has learned that British police handcuffed an 18-year-old stabbing victim because they were told he’d racially insulted a Sikh man in the port city of Southampton.

The stabbing victim then bled to death at the scene.

There were massive international protests over George Floyd and those police involved were severely punished with long prison sentences, yet the police responsible here did not even lose their jobs! An incredibly unjust double-standard! https://t.co/XIicCNy59f — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2026

“There were massive international protests over George Floyd and those police involved were severely punished with long prison sentences, yet the police responsible here did not even lose their jobs!” Musk wrote on the social media platform X. “An incredibly unjust double-standard!”

According to a Daily Mail report from May 14, the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak took place on Dec. 3, 2023. It is coming to light now with the murder trial of Vikrum Digwa, a 23-year-old accused of stabbing him repeatedly.

Digwa is a member of the Sikh religion, a faith with roots in northern India unrelated to either Hinduism or Islam. Its male members are required to be armed with a knife at all times. (As it turns out, Digwa was armed with two, according to the Daily Mail — one a small one that would have met the religious requirement, the other the large one that was used to kill Nowak.)

Details are hard to pin down, but Nowak and Digwa apparently crossed paths shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 3, when Nowak was walking home after a night out with friends. Clearly, there was a confrontation — Nowak ended up stabbed four times with an 8-inch knife allegedly wielded by Digwa.

“After he had been stabbed, Henry Nowak climbed on to a bin and over a fence to try and escape but he had already been fatally wounded and there was a blood trail on the street which demonstrates that he must have been stabbed before he climbed on to the bin and over the fence,” prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg said in court, according to the Daily Mail.

“Vikrum Digwa chose to aggressively pursue him.”

When police arrived, Digwa claimed he’d been racially abused and attacked, Lobbenberg said, according to the Daily Mail. He did not tell officers he’d stabbed Nowak.

“He didn’t seek help for the man he had injured with his sizable knife. Instead, he accused him of being a racist and being drunk,” Lobbenberg said, according to the Daily Mail.

Lobbenberg said officers handcuffed Nowak, then tried to render first aid when he collapsed. The efforts of a doctor who was flown to the scene by helicopter failed to save Nowak’s life. He was pronounced dead at 12:37 a.m. on Dec. 4, Lobbenberg said.

Nowak wasn’t drunk, Lobbenberg told the court, according to the Daily Mail.

Digwa’s mother is facing charges of removing the deadly blade from the scene of the crime and hiding it in the family home where it was found “among an arsenal of weapons,” Lobbenberg told the court.

And footage of the two men interacting was found on Nowak’s phone — which was found in Digwa’s pocket.

This poor boy was running away from someone who stabbed him & stole his phone, but the police in the UK attacked him instead of his murderer! https://t.co/SwnHHYec1d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2026

Musk has even offered to back legal action against the officers involved in the case.

Unconscionable. I am happy to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against these disgusting excuses for law enforcement. They damn well better have been fired. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2026

“I am happy to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against these disgusting excuses for law enforcement,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “They damn well better have been fired.”

Naturally, the death of Nowak — a first-year university student studying accountancy and finance — and the actions of police involved are drawing comparisons to the death of George Floyd, the alleged counterfeiter, drug abuser, and habitual (sometimes violent) criminal who died in the custody of Minneapolis police in May 2020.

Reuters stories on Henry Nowak: 0 Reuters stories on George Floyd: 1,087 Do you see what’s happening? pic.twitter.com/0laqzDbPYB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 20, 2026

🚨 @elonmusk is 100% RIGHT, Something is DEEPLY WRONG! Henry Nowak: 18-year-old white British kid stabbed to death on the street. Police handcuff the dying victim while he bleeds out… because his attacker cried “racism.” Legacy media stories: 0 George Floyd: THOUSANDS OF… pic.twitter.com/saB4BUeOCo — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 21, 2026

In particular, Britain’s beleaguered Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been under fire for failing to address Nowak’s death.

Critics note that Starmer wasn’t shy about commenting about Floyd’s death — or the shooting at a mosque in San Diego on Monday, which Starmer condemned — but has been mum about a flashpoint case in his own country.

This was @Keir_Starmer for multi felon George Floyd who died of a drug overdose in the USA. He hasn’t even mentioned Henry Nowak! pic.twitter.com/IelUDqmjf7 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 21, 2026

The criticism isn’t limited to Starmer alone. The entire British social structure is under scrutiny by some.

Writing at National Review on Monday, associate editor Matthew X. Wilson, himself a graduate student at Oxford University, called the case “nothing short of an indictment of the modern British state itself.”

“British institutions have been bewitched by the spell of cultural leftism to such a pervasive extent that accusing a stabbed, dying boy of being racist is sufficient to cause police officers to place him rather than his assailant in handcuffs,” he continued.

“Henry Nowak was attacked by a deranged man and died in handcuffs under police detention after being called a racist. In a country that in 2020 was rocked by weeks of protests and riots over the death of a man in America who had nothing to do with Britain, there have been no demonstrations for Henry. His story has attracted very little mainstream media attention. The prime minister, who posted a photo of himself kneeling in 2020, has not made any statement about Henry.”

“British society is deeply unwell.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.