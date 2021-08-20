UK, France Sending in Troops to Rescue Citizens While US Relies on Taliban for Safe Passage of Americans

While other countries rescue their citizens from the Taliban-controlled country of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden’s military has decided to, instead, negotiate with terrorists.

The Kabul airport has been secured by U.S. forces, but for American citizens left outside its perimeter, it doesn’t appear that a rescue is coming any time soon.

Taliban soldiers quickly surrounded and secured the perimeter of the airport and are reportedly blocking the entrance from both U.S. residents and eligible Afghans.

“They are scaring people, they are shooting in the air,” one green card holder attempting to get to the airport told The Intercept.

“There is no mechanism for eligible people to get inside the airport to leave.”

In lieu of waiting for terrorists to change their ways, some countries have decided to take action to save their citizens.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Express, as of Sunday, British paratroopers were headed for Kabul to help rescue the 4,000 U.K. nationals left trapped outside of the airport. Reportedly, those operatives were told to “prepare for face-to-face combat” if that’s what it took to save British citizens.

The Military Times reported France is conducting similar operations. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron thanked French security forces for successfully evacuating more than 200 French citizens and Afghan refugees in a “sensitive operation.”

There are no reports of the American military making such efforts to rescue its own citizens.

Instead, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a news conference that the U.S. doesn’t have the “capability” to conduct such operations.

While the U.S. has at least 5,000 troops stationed in Kabul, the U.K. has under 1,000, the Times reported.

So, despite having 5 times as many troops in the area, apparently, the Biden-led military is either far less capable than the British military, or far less willing to save its own citizens.

Instead, the Biden administration’s strategy is largely centered on negotiating with the Taliban, according to Austin.

“We’ve gone back and tried to — and reinforce to the Taliban that if they have credentials, they need to be allowed through,” Austin said, according to the Times.

The Biden administration created this mess.

By pulling out with such reckless haste, Biden left thousands of American citizens forsaken within the borders of a terrorist-controlled country.

And now, he’s doing absolutely nothing to save their lives.

