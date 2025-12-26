As UK Locks Up Citizens for Speech, Jimmy Kimmel Shares Christmas Message with Them About Trump's So-Called 'Fascism'

Christmas is not a time of remembrance and happiness for everyone. Tragically, some people still suffered immensely from Trump Derangement Syndrome while the rest of us enjoyed time with our families and in our churches, celebrating the birth of our lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Just as children around the world went to sleep, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus, late night host Jimmy Kimmel — perhaps one of the worst sufferers of TDS to plague a television screen — gave an address the United Kingdom on Channel 4, proceeding to whine about President Donald Trump and managing to brand the executive a fascist to a nation whose government locks them up for jokes on the internet.

Kimmel began his message by admitting, “I honestly have no idea what’s going on over there,” which becomes glaringly obvious in the moments that follow.

“I do know what’s going on over here, though,” Kimmel continued. “And I can tell you that from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here.”

“You may have read in your colorful newspapers, my country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored,” Kimmel told the UK viewers, referring back to his debacle with network ABC after he maliciously claimed Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin was a supporter of Trump in September.

Jimmy Kimmel went on UK TV to whine about Trump and ‘fascism’ in America: “From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here.” This clown is talking to a country where the government is IMPRISONING PEOPLE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS. He of… pic.twitter.com/HNoedyw5kW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 26, 2025

After celebrating “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” remaining on air, he added, “we won, the president lost.”

“We are not bright. We’re Americans,” Kimmel stated. He then confusingly opined, “No one knows better than you, we’re always just a little bit late to the game, but do we come through in the end? Maybe.”

It’s unclear what Kimmel is referring to here.

Is this a World War II joke given the Americans entered the conflict in 1941 after Great Britain and France declared war on Germany in 1939?

Perhaps it is a slavery joke seeing that the British abolished the practice before the United States.

Let’s not give Kimmel too much credit. He doesn’t seem to know his history considering he thinks Trump is a fascist while freely criticizing him.

Speaking of real fascism, Kimmel could have done his homework and taken this monologue as an opportunity to denounce it unfolding in his audience’s country.

As noted in a report from the City Journal, 12,000 Brits per year are arrested for speech-related crimes. That’s an average of 30 per day.

One Hertfordshire couple had police banging on their door, hauling them off for questioning after making disparaging comments about their daughter’s school’s administration on WhatsApp.

Earlier this month, a 34-year-old British woman insulted someone via text message. Police barged in to her home to arrest her when she was naked in the shower.

Conservative activist Young Bob was arrested after trying to have debate with a Muslim man at Speaker’s Corner in London, a place ironically said to serve as a hub for debate and free speech.

This is one of Kimmel’s worst monologues, and that’s saying something.

He has no clue what real fascism look likes. He has never known tyranny.

He lives in the greatest country on Earth where he enjoys more wealth, prosperity, and comfort than he could have in any other civilization up to this point.

He is also astoundingly ignorant of current affairs despite being a public figure who speaks on that topic frequently.

If he did a 10-second Google search about free speech in the UK, he would see how completely idiotic his message is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.