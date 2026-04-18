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A police officer takes part in an investigation following an attack on Finchley Reform Synagogue in the North Finchley area of north London, on April 15, 2026, in the early hours of the morning.
Commentary
A police officer takes part in an investigation following an attack on Finchley Reform Synagogue in the North Finchley area of north London, on April 15, 2026, in the early hours of the morning. (Toby Shepheard - AFP / Getty Images)

UK Is Lost: After Brutal Gang Rape, Cops Turn on Angry Citizens for Refusing to Be Politically Correct About Unthinkable Crime

 By Samuel Short  April 18, 2026 at 4:30am
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The United Kingdom’s backwards legal system never ceases to amaze onlookers who, stunned, are watching this once-great people surrender their country to animals in the name of tolerance.

In Epsom, Surrey, police are taking a stand after the alleged rape of a woman in her 20s outside of Epsom Methodist Church after leaving a nearby nightclub. The BBC reported that several men were involved.

If you thought the police were taking a stand against the alleged rapists, think again.

They’ve stated they “will not tolerate disorder” from protestors and demonstrations being held by the locals.

Law enforcement in this country is beyond parody.

Just ask Norm MacDonald.

In a reference to ISIS, the late comedian posted to X in 2016, “What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims?”

Police in Epsom were very worried about how this backlash will impact the rapists and whatever community they’ve come from.

Police commented that “this may lead to additional tensions within our local communities,” per the BBC.

BBC Surrey posted footage of demonstrations to social media platform X with commentary on the police’s stance.

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One X user put it appropriately.

“In the UK, without exaggeration, alleged racism is now considered a worse social evil than actual rape,” she said.

The BBC said police do not have “sufficient information” about the identity of the suspects in response to the outraged public, but if recent history has taught us anything, it’s that British authorities are withholding the information, likely due to the men being Muslim migrants.

While that sounds like outrageous speculation, for this country, it’d be an educated — and highly likely — guess at its worst.

The Sun reported on Thursday that 26-year-old Abdulla Ahmadi, an Iranian Kurd who arrived on a boat last June, allegedly kept videos of himself participating in a gang rape of a woman on a Brighton beach as trophies.

Just last week, another U.K. outlet, Yorkshire Live, reported that Scottish authorities started giving rape alarms to schoolgirls after concerns that migrants staying at a nearby hotel were photographing them.

Authorities will do anything but admit the truth — immigration has been a complete and utter failure.

They would rather leave their country in the hands of barbarians than turn their backs on diversity and tolerance.

These men don’t need guns or armies to take Great Britain, they’ve captured the minds of natives who are willing to go to their own execution.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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