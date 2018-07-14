SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

Airborne Protest Causes Security Incident as Trump Arrives at Scottish Resort

In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over US President's Donald Trump's resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland with a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par", shortly after the US President arrived at the hotel. Scottish police said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offence. ( John Linton/PA via AP)

By The Western Journal
July 14, 2018 at 3:08am
Print

Some 10,000 people marched Saturday through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to protest U.S. President Donald Trump, while police tried to find a paraglider who breached a no-fly zone and flew a protest banner over the golf resort where Trump is staying.

The glider carried a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par” over Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in western Scotland on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies.

Greenpeace, in a statement, claimed the protest forced the president to take cover, saying “as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot.”

The environmental group said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel, committing a criminal offence.

TRENDING: Melania Trump Greets Vets, Plays Lawn Bowls with Children in Visit to UK

In Edinburgh, a police helicopter almost drowned out the chants of the protesters, who plan to launch into the sky the giant “Baby Donald” balloon — depicting the president as an angry orange baby.

The same balloon flew over anti-Trump protests in London on Friday, when thousands crammed the streets of the British capital to vent their anger over Trump’s first official visit to Britain.

Trump and his wife, Melania, were spending the weekend out of the spotlight at his Turnberry resort, ahead of his high-stakes summit Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

Jonathon Shafi, of the group Scotland Against Trump, said he wanted to show solidarity with Americans against Trump.

“It’s not acceptable that a president talks about grabbing women, separates children from their families and gives encouragement to fascist, racists, misogynists and homophobes,” he said. “We are not anti-American, just against Trump and his divisive regime.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By The Western Journal

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Gowdy Asks Strzok First Question, Then All Hell Breaks Loose

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Randy DeSoto

The US Navy destroyer USS MustinUS Navy

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

Rebekah Baker

Stormy Daniels led by police officer in handcuffs

Breaking: Stormy Daniels Arrested for Sex Crime with Undercover Officer

Chris Agee

Temporary detention center for illegal underage immigrants in Tornillo, Texas,HERIKA MARTINEZ / Getty Images

DNA Tests Make Strong Case for Child Trafficking Claims at Border

Randy DeSoto

Donald Trump points at reporter during UK news conference

Trump Shuts Down Acosta During News Conference with UK’s PM: ‘CNN Is Fake News’

Randy DeSoto

Alan Dershowitz makes a case against impeaching Trump on MSNBC's "Hardball."Photo via Screenshot/ YouTube/ MSNBC

Dershowitz: ‘Kavanaugh is 100% Correct,’ President Should Not Be Criminally Prosecuted

Chris Agee

Air Force One/Donald TrumpLeon Neal/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

President Trump Requests Air Force One Makeover with ‘More American’ Design

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.