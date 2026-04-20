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United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks out at press on April 17, 2026.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks out at press on April 17, 2026. (Bastien Ohier / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

UK Prime Minister Claims Officials Hid Former Ambassador's Epstein Ties from Him: Report

 By Mariane Angela  April 20, 2026 at 5:20am
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The British Prime Minister’s office reportedly claims that officials within the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office withheld critical information about former ambassador Peter Mandelson.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggests his own government failed to inform him that Mandelson received security clearance despite concerns raised during the vetting process, including concerns tied to his security vetting and alleged connections involving Jeffrey Epstein, according to SkyNews’ Political Editor Beth Rigby.

Officials now say neither Starmer nor Foreign Secretary David Lammy knew that Mandelson’s clearance allegedly went against the recommendation of U.K. security vetting authorities.

The scrutiny was toward senior civil servants inside the Foreign Office—particularly Olly Robbins, the department’s top official.

Rigby posted that Starmer had already been asking internal questions about the vetting process in recent days, especially after The Guardian reported the story.

Despite those inquiries, officials allegedly failed to disclose that Mandelson’s clearance had been granted despite objections from vetting authorities.

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On March 16, Rigby said she pressed Starmer on Mandelson’s appointment, and he responded that “due process was followed” while acknowledging system weaknesses, calling the outcome “my mistake,” and issuing an apology.

10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s office, now says officials withheld key vetting details from Starmer, including that Mandelson received security clearance despite concerns, even as he addressed Parliament, according to The Guardian’s political editor Pippa Crerar.

Robbins has reportedly been fired after officials overruled security vetting advice to clear Mandelson. Starmer and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper have lost confidence in Robbins, according to multiple reports.

Under parliamentary rules, ministers breach standards only if they knowingly mislead the House of Commons.

Starmer’s allies appear to be building a defense around that threshold, arguing he could not have knowingly misled MPs if officials never provided him the full picture.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the House of Commons, the U.K.’s main legislative chamber similar in function to the U.S. Congress, on Monday, Rigby said.

Starmer’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

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Mariane Angela
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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