UK Prime Minister Urged to Resign After Right-Wing Reform Party Dominates Election Night

A right-wing party dominated elections Thursday as Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage said the political sun is setting on the Labour and Conservative parties.

“Labour are being wiped out by Reform in many of their most traditional areas,” he said, according to GB News.

Looking ahead to later Friday as results come in, he added, “And what you’re going to see later on today is the Conservative Party being wiped out in their heartlands.”

Farage called upon Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign, as Reform UK won more than 400 seats in local elections.

🇬🇧 Early results from UK local elections are in, and Reform is running away with it. Nigel Farage’s party is picking up seats across the country while Keir Starmer’s Labour party bleeds support almost 2 years into government. Starmer’s a disaster; it’s time for him to go https://t.co/syvBHfF1L1 pic.twitter.com/tJr0SYES8a — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 8, 2026

“I think what you’re witnessing is an historic change in British politics. Forget left-right, there is no more left-right. It is gone, it is out of the window, it’s finished,” Farage said.

Starmer is required to call elections by 2029, but said he has no plans to leave now.

“The results are tough, they are very tough, and there’s no sugar-coating it,” Starmer said Friday, according to NBC.

“Tough days like this don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised,” he said, adding that he was “not going to walk away from those challenges and plunge the country into chaos.”

Although the Labour Party was expected to take a drubbing from voters, the extent of Reform UK’s win was stunning in the context of a splintering of votes across Britain.

For example, in Wales, Labour was likely to end its 100-year dominance in what appeared to be a splintering of the long-standing two-party system.

Plaid Cyrmu, the pro-Welsh independence party, was hoping to lead a coalition government in Wales while the zealously independent Scottish National Party was on track to do the same in the north.

The left-wing Green Party was hoping to gain in London from young voters fed up with Labour’s policies.

In London and other metropolitan areas, younger liberals have become frustrated with Starmer’s efforts to chase the right-wing vote by acting tough on immigration and pursuing a cautious economic agenda.

In sum, the results appear to signal an end for Britain’s postwar two-party system, in which power has changed hands between Labour and the Conservatives, with the Liberal Democrats in a distant third.

Reform UK will win about 30 percent of the votes cast Thursday, which would put it in first place, but short of a majority, meaning that some form of coalition government would be needed if national elections mirror Thursday’s results, according to The New York Times.

200,000 illegal migrants have now crossed the Channel since 2018 under the Tories and Labour. Only Reform will reverse this invasion. pic.twitter.com/PXkBtaOxja — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) May 8, 2026

Reform UK calls for the deportation of many illegal immigrants and increased fossil fuel use.

“We have professionalized the party,” Farage said. “We’ve done it at a very, very rapid rate.”

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